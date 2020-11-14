Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Chargers Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Chargers:

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 15

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in all of Florida, other parts of the Southeast, Southern California and most of Oregon

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Final injury report

Dolphins — RB Matt Breida (hamstring), CB Jamal Perry (foot) and TE Durham Smythe (concussion) are questionable

Chargers — DE Joey Bosa (concussion) and RB Justin Jackson (knee) are out; T Bryan Bulaga (back), RB Troymaine Pope (neck) and G Trai Turner (groin) are questionable

Betting line (per BetOnline.ag: Dolphins by 1; over/under 48.5

Regular Season Series history: Dolphins lead 16-14

Last five meetings:

Sept. 29, 2019 at Miami; Chargers 30, Dolphins 10

Sept.. 17, 2017 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 19, Chargers 17

Nov. 13, 2016 at San Diego; Dolphins 31, Chargers 24

Dec. 20, 2015 at San Diego; Chargers 30, Dolphins 14

Nov. 2, 2014 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

RELATED: Dolphins-Chargers Rematch Has Whole Different Feel

Series highlights: The Dolphins' victory in 2017 came in the first NFL regular season at StubHub Center, now known as Dignity Health Sports Park. ... The Dolphins victory in 2016, where the winning points came on a Kiko Alonso interception return for a touchdown in the final two minutes, was part of a six-game winning streak that helped propel the Dolphins to the playoffs. ... The Dolphins lost their starting quarterback for the year in early-season games against the Chargers — Chad Pennington in 2009 and Chad Henne in 2011. ... The teams have split four playoff meetings, with Miami winning blowouts in the 1982 (34-13) and 1992 seasons (31-0) and the Chargers winning thrillers in 1981 (41-38 in overtime) and 1994 (22-21).

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 37 (2014 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Chargers 0)

Chargers' largest margin of victory: 34 (1966 at San Diego; Chargers 44, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 78 points (1986 at San Diego; Chargers 50, Dolphins 28)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (1999 at Miami; Dolphins 12, Chargers 9)

Former Chargers players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Chargers coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Chargers:

RB Kalen Ballage (2018-19), C Mike Pouncey, who's on IR (2011-17)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Chargers:

Wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan, linebackers coach Richard Smith

Other connections:

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is the son of Dolphins 1987 first-round pick John Bosa and the nephew of Dolphins 1988 first-round pick Eric Kumerow ... Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen and Chargers cornerback Tevaugh Campbell were teammates with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

Dolphins history in rescheduled games (with reason for rescheduling):

The Dolphins-Chargers game originally was scheduled for Oct. 25 but was rescheduled after the league made some changes because of COVID-19 reasons

1992 — Dolphins 38, Patriots 17 (Hurricane Andrew)

1997 — Bears 36, Dolphins 33 OT (World Series)

2003 — Dolphins 26, Chargers 10 (California wildfire)

2004 — Steelers 13, Dolphins 3 (Hurricane Jeanne)

2005 — Chiefs 30, Dolphins 20 (Hurricane Wilma)

2017 — Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20 (Hurricane Irma)

2020 — Dolphins 24, Jets 0 (COVID-19)

SI Team Publisher Week 9 Predictions: