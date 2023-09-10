Breaking Down the Week 1 Dolphins-Chargers Inactive Info

Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead and rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane headline the list of Dolphins players who will sit out the season opener

The Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is led by tackle Terron Armstead and rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane, but perhaps the most interesting name on the list was that of veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Along with those three, the inactives are DB Elijah Campbell and TE Julian Hill, both of whom were on the final injury report — Campbell already declared out with a knee injury and Hill questionable because of an ankle issue.

Veteran Justin Bethel, who also was questionable (knee), is active.

As expected, Skylar Thompson was designated as the emergency third QB, meaning he will be in uniform but can only enter the game if both Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White get injured.

As we explained earlier Sunday, the decision to make Achane inactive wasn't necessarily surprising, whereas the decision to inactivate Wilson meant the Dolphins chose 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma over him — and don't be surprised to see Ezukanma contributing on special teams.

Hill being inactive means the Dolphins will be going with two pure tight ends on game day — Durham Smythe and Tyler Kroft — though fullback Alec Ingold certainly can perform tight end duties if needed.

CHARGERS INACTIVE INFO

The Chargers' inactive list does not include any prominent players or an emergency quarterback.

The list includes LB Daiyan Henley and OLB Chris Rumph II, who were ruled out on the final injury report of the week, along with S A.J. Finley, RB Isaiah Spiller, OL Brenden James and DL Christopher Hinton.

