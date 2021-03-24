Dolphins Lose Their Guy ... and Other Notes

The Miami Dolphins saw free agent defensive tackle Lawrence Guy re-sign with the New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins have come up short in their quest to add yet another New England Patriots defensive player.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy reportedly is close to signing a four-year contract to stay with the Patriots, according to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.

The news came one day after the Dolphins hosted Guy on a free agent visit.

The Dolphins already have signed fellow defensive tackle Adam Butler away from the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though Butler is more of a factor as a pass rusher.

Guy is the prototypical run stuffer and he would have added depth at the nose tackle position.

As it is, the Dolphins still have decent depth in terms of interior defensive linemen with Butler, 2020 second-round pick Raekwon Davis, 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins and Zack Sieler.

MORE WILSON TROUBLES

Days after the Dolphins closed the book on the Isaiah Wilson experiment, another troubling report surfaced.

Wilson was arrested and charged with multiple offenses in early January after a high-speed car chase in Georgia, according to ESPN.

The Dolphins were aware of the incident but not the extent of the charges when they consummated their trade with the Tennessee Titans to acquire Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2021 seventh-round selection.

The Dolphins waived Wilson on Saturday amid reports he was uninterested in the team's efforts to get his career back on track after a troublesome rookie season with Tennessee.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

Running back Damien Williams has found a new team and will be joining the Chicago Bears.

The former Dolphins running back, who starred in Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV victory at Hard Rock Stadium, sat out the 2020 season to care for his ailing mother and was released by the Chiefs this offseason.

Williams, who played for the Dolphins from 2014-17, rushed for 108 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 31-20 victory against the 49ers in the Super Bowl.