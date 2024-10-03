Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves
In a move which was widely expected, the Miami Dolphins placed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve Thursday afternoon. Phillips tore his ACL on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.
In a corresponding move, the Dolphins signed linebacker Tyus Bowser to the active roster from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Bowser was active for Seattle when the Seahawks defeated the Dolphins in Week 3 of the season.
Bowser originally was a second-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 NFL draft. He has appeared in 91 games and has accumulated 19.5 sacks while being in on 94 tackles.
He was recently a member of the Seahawks practice squad and was elevated for two of the first four games this season. He started his final game with the Seahawks on Sept. 30. He had one solo tackle. Bowser was in on 49 percent of the defensive snaps.
Bowser last played a full season in the NFL with the Ravens in the 2022-2023. Despite being on the roster for the entire season, he only appeared in nine games. He started four of them. He had two sacks and eight tackles. He also played in the playoff game against Cincinnati, a 24-17 loss and registered a sack.
Bowser has 24 NFL starts, with 17 of them coming in the 2021 season, the first of his three years in Baltimore when Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was a member of the coaching staff.
The signing of Bowser gives the Dolphins another veteran option to play opposite Emmanuel Ogbah. Rookies Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara figure into the equation, but Kamara has been inactive through the first four games. Veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered last season.