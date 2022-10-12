Breaking Down the First Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' extensive injury list had a new — and important — player on it when the team released its first injury report of the week, that being running back Raheem Mostert,

Coming off a 113-yard rushing performance against the New York Jets, Mostert was among the four Dolphins players who didn't practice Wednesday because of injuries.

And given his injury history, the fact that he was listed as not practicing because of a knee issue always is going to raise red flags, particularly since he's emerged as clearly the best running back on the 2022 Dolphins roster.

Along with Mostert, the others who didn't practice because of injuries were T Terron Armstead (toe), QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol/pectoral) and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring).

None of those situations was surprising, including that of Smythe since he left the Jets game in the fourth quarter because of his injury.

It's interesting to note that Bridgewater had the "pectoral" issue listed along with the concussion protocol, and we suggested earlier that might have played a role in head coach Mike McDaniel announcing Wednesday that Skylar Thompson would start at quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Among the eight players listed as limited participants in practice was QB Tua Tagovailoa, who remained in the concussion protocol and also was listed with an ankle issue.

The others listed as limited were DB Elijah Campbell (foot), S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee), CB Xavien Howard (groins), OL Robert Jones (back), CB Kader Kohou (oblique), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (vet rest) and DL Zach Sieler (hand).

Along with Ogbah, Melvin Ingram also got a vet rest day, but he didn't practice at all.

Howard even practicing on a limited basis was great news after he missed the game against the New York Jets, and he told reporters before going out onto the field he would be in the lineup against the Vikings.

The five players listed as full participants included Tyreek Hill (quad/foot), which obviously was great news in terms of his expected participation against the Vikings.

The others were TE Tanner Conner (knee), S Brandon Jones (chest), T Greg Little (hip) and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin).

It should be noted that tight end Hunter Long is off the injury report for the first time in a few weeks after dealing with an ankle injury.

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

The Vikings injury list was more than four times shorter than that of the Dolphins with only four names on it, and every single player practiced in at least some capacity.

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion), RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) were listed as limited, while WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) was listed as a full participant.