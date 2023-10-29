Breaking Down the Week 8 Dolphins-Patriots Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have one of their star cornerbacks available, but not both

The Miami Dolphins will have one of their star cornerbacks available against the New England Patriots, but not both.

On the day Jalen Ramsey makes his long-awaited Dolphins debut, Xavien Howard will be inactive for a second consecutive game because of the groin injury he sustained in the Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Howard will be one of two starting defensive backs inactive along with safety Jevon Holland, who was downgraded to out Saturday after spending the week in the concussion protocol. Fourth-year player Brandon Jones is expected to start at safety in Holland's place, while logic would suggest that Ramsey will take Howard's spot in the starting lineup at cornerback.

The Dolphins also will have cornerback Nik Needham in the lineup for the first time since he sustained an Achilles injury more than a year ago. His role is uncertain.

Also inactive for this Week 8 matchup against New England will be WR Robbie Chosen and DT Brandon Pili, with Skyar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

The game will mark the return of Connor Williams, who has missed the past two games and three of the past four because of a groin injury, but whether he starts remains to be seen based on head coach Mike McDaniel's comments Friday.

Running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Alec Ingold (foot) both will be active after being listed as questionable Friday.

NEW ENGLAND INACTIVE INFO

The Patriots inactives include the three players that already had been ruled out, but nobody else of note.

OLB Josh Uche and T Vederian Lowe were downgraded to out Saturday, and tackle Calvin Anderson was ruled out Friday, and they will be joined on the inactive list by WR Tyquan Thornton and WR Kayshon Boutte, with Will Grier serving as the emergency third quarterback.

