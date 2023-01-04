Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Jets Week 18 Injury Report

Six players missed the first Miami Dolphins practice of the week, including the prominent four who missed the New England game

The Miami Dolphins first injury report ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets again was a who's who of prominent players.

Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), Xavien Howard (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) were among the six Dolphins players who did not practice Wednesday because of injuries.

While head coach Mike McDaniel. said Monday he wasn't planning on Tagovailoa being available for the Jets game, it very well might come down to game day before we definitively find out about the status of the other three.

Also not practicing Wednesday were tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip), along with RB Raheem Mostert and LB Melvin Ingram, who each got a vet rest day.

Additionally, five players were limited, starting with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who's listed with knee and finger injuries.

The others were T Eric Fisher (calf), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), S Eric Rowe (quad) and WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder).

Fisher has been inactive the past three games, while the other three played against New England on Sunday — Ingold did so while wearing a cast.

This is a new injury for Waddle, so it will need to be monitored over the next two days.

Finally, S Jevon Holland (shoulder), CB Kader Kohou (thumb) and LB Jaelan Phillips (toe) are were listed as full participants.

JETS INJURY REPORT

With the New York Jets, their injury issues are focused mostly on their offensive line.

Three of the five players who did not practice Wednesday were offensive linemen — T Duane Brown (shoulder), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) and T George Fant (knee). All three started for the Jets in their 23-6 loss at Seattle last Sunday.

Among the two players listed as limited was guard Nate Herbig (calf), who Duvernay-Tardif replaced in the Seattle game. The other was S Jordan Whitehead.

Listes as full participants were DE Vinny Curry (biceps), LB C.J. Mosley (shoulder) and QB Mike White (rib).

