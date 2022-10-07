Breaking Down the Final Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have an awful lot of question marks headed into the Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, with their final injury report featuring seven players listed as questionable.

That list includes some of the team's best players — tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), and wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin).

The latter part also practiced on a limited basis Friday, while Armstead went through a third consecutive week without practicing, though it should be noted that he hasn't missed a game so far this season.

Hill popped up on the injury Thursday when he was listed as limited. It's important to note that Waddle also was listed as questionable with a groin injury last week but was in the lineup for the game against Cincinnati.

If Hill and/or Waddle end up having to sit out, it obviously would deprive the Dolphins of their tremendous asset of having not one but two speedy wide receivers to create havoc in the passing game.

In the secondary, Howard was joined as a limited participant in practice Friday by fellow cornerback Keion Crossen, who sat out the first two practices of the week with glute and shoulder issues. He's also among those listed as questionable.

The Dolphins, of course, still remains without starting cornerback Byron Jones, who has been on the Reserve/PUP list all season.

The other two players listed as questionable are offensive lineman Robert Jones (back) and running back Salvon Ahmed (back), who both were limited Friday.

Jones is one of only seven offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, which means his absence likely would mean two practice squad elevations along the offensive line instead of the one we've seen the past three games since Armstead sustained his toe injury.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially was declared out on the final injury report after head coach Mike McDaniel had made that declaration Monday and he will not travel to New York with the team.

Also ruled out was tight end Cethan Carter, who will miss a fourth consecutive game because of the concussion he sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots.

All the other players who appeared on the injury report this week (other than those with vet rest days) were cleared with no game status designation and therefore will be available: TE Tanner Conner, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Trey Flowers, DB Brandon Jones, T Greg Little, TE Hunter Long, DL Zach Sieler (hand) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe).

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets' injury report was much shorter than that of the Dolphins, though it also included two players ruled out: T Max Mitchell (knee) and LB Quincy Williams (ankle).

LB Marcell Harris (neck) was listed as questionable, though he was a full participant in practice Friday.

Perhaps most significantly, QB Zach Wilson (ankle) and RB Breece Hall (knee) did not get a game status designation after being on the injury report this week, indicating they'll play.