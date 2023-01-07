Dolphins-Jets Week 18 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to close out their regular season victory and keep alive their playoff hopes when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Jets are eliminated, while Miami has to win to get in and hope New England loses. The Dolphins will almost certainly be starting seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback. That's tough duty against a good Jets defense. Even so, I think the Dolphins will do enough on offense to win against a team with little motivation."

Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 17

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "About three weeks ago, this was a prime candidate for the final Sunday Night Football game of the season. Instead, it’ll be one of seven games played at 1 p.m. Sunday. Why? Because both teams have totally collapsed. The New York Jets have lost five straight, the Miami Dolphins have lost five straight, and the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Dolphins have a viable path — but that path becomes a dead end with a sixth loss. (They’re the seventh seed if they beat the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Bills.) If Tua Tagovailoa were starting, the Dolphins would probably be touchdown favorites. He’s not, however. Tua will miss his second straight game — and fourth of the season — due to a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater (finger) will play if he can. If not, it’ll be Skylar Thompson, who has very much looked the part of a rookie seventh-rounder. There’s a reason this game is a coin flip. Literally, any outcome wouldn’t be a surprise."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 19

Dalton Miller Prediction: Jets 20, Dolphins 17

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 21

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Dolphins are in another tough place at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) hurting, just like they were in the Week 5 blowout loss to the Jets in New York. Their QB play already has been shaky during the five-game losing streak. The Jets' defense rebounds and gets a break vs. an inconsistent running game while Mike White plays OK enough with his weapons in good matchups."

Prediction: Jets 20, Dolphins 17

Fan Sided

Analysis: "If the Jets’ defense is getting Skylar Thompson for the second time this season, it could be over for the Dolphins. If it is, what a colossal collapse."

Prediction: Jets 20, Dolphins 17

ESPN

Analysis: "The all-time regular season series between the teams is tied at 56-56-1, so the Jets could not only take the series lead with a win Sunday, but they would also secure their first season sweep of the Dolphins since 2015. Interestingly enough, the Jets have never beaten QB Tua Tagovailoa but will not have faced him in either of these teams' matchups this season, as Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins on Sunday."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 16

Eric Moody Prediction: Jets 31, Dolphins 27

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Dolphins should sign Joe Flacco next year as gratitude for delivering their playoff berth in 2022."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "The Dolphins may be down to their third-string quarterback, but with a playoff berth possibly on the line, they’ll take care of business."

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 17

NFL.com

Analysis: "My pick could depend on Teddy Bridgewater's status. If he plays and there are positive reports on his throwing hand, give the Dolphins a slight edge against a Jets defense that hasn't been as fearsome of late. Both pass rushes should dominate. Both offenses will try to find ways to lose, as they have during dueling five-game losing streaks. If Skylar Thompson starts, I'll probably lean toward the Jets, who trounced the Dolphins the last time these teams played, with Thompson playing most of those snaps."

Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 18

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The Dolphins can't possibly go 0-6 to finish out the season, can they? Well, sad to say, they absolutely can. We're at the point where Miami has lost whatever mojo it had during that since-forgotten 8-3 start and everything has been a struggle lately. This game should be no different. Logic says the Dolphins should win because they're the better team, but we frankly would feel better if Mike White or Zach Wilson were starting for the Jets because Flacco can be dangerous. It's going to be asking a lot of Skylar Thompson to get the offense humming again, especially if Terron Armstead can't play, but we like the rookie's ability to make plays off schedule. This absolutely should be a low-scoring affair, and maybe Jason Sanders wins it at the buzzer to end a down season for him on a high note."

Prediction: Dolphins 19, Jets 16

