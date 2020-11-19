Dolphins Notebook: The Flores-Broncos Connection, Another Shula Showdown, Injury Update

If we want to play the game of revisionist history, head coach Brian Flores could have found himself on the opposite sideline when the Miami Dolphins face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Flores was a man in high demand during the 2019 offseason and one of the teams with which he interviewed for a head-coaching position was those Denver Broncos, who were looking to replace — as fate would have it — former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Denver eventually hired longtime NFL defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in the second week of January and the Dolphins hired Flores the day after he helped the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Not surprisingly, Flores was asked this week by Broncos writers about his job interview.

"I remember it vividly," Flores said. "It was just great for me to — just from doing my own background work — learn more about the Denver Broncos and their history and the Bowlen family and the great history that they have there as an organization. I was excited to interview with them. I thought it went well. It was just great to meet obviously the executives there and spend some time with them. I think Vic’s a great coach. They’ve got the right coach and the right people in place. It’s a talented team, that’s for sure. It was a good experience for me personally.”

ANOTHER SHULA SHOWDOWN

For the second time in four games, the Dolphins will be facing a member of the Shula family.

This time it will be Broncos quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, who's of course the son of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula. When the Dolphins faced the Rams on Nov. 1, Shula's grandson Chris came to Hard Rock Stadium as L.A.'s outside linebackers coach.

Flores talked about what the Shula name means to the Dolphins organization.

“It’s a big part of our organization," Flores said. "He’s the all-time winningest coach in history and one of the greatest coaches of all time. His pictures are all over our building. The legacy he’s left is still a part of this team. Obviously with him passing this year, he’s on our minds. We want to try to play some of that same tough, physical, smart football that the teams he coached played. I don’t think Mike would want it any different.”

INJURY UPDATE

The Dolphins had just one change on their injury report, but it was a good one.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis, after missing Wednesday because of the hip injury he sustained in the 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The only other Dolphins player who has been less than a full participant this week is rookie guard Solomon Kindley, who has been limited with a foot injury each of the past two days.

Denver had five changes on its injury report, all of them positive from their standpoint.

The biggest involved quarterback Drew Lock (ribs) practicing on a limited basis after sitting out practice Wednesday. Also limited after sitting out Wednesday were tight end Noah Fant (ribs) and tackle Jake Rodgers (shoulder).

Linebacker Josey Jewell (quadricep) and safety Trey Marshall (elbow) went from limited to full participants.

SOUTH FLORIDA SUPPORTER

Flores was wearing a Dolphins hat as he spoke to the media, but told reporters he actually went looking for his Florida Panthers hat in the morning.

That would have been a tribute to his former Boston College buddy Brett Peterson, who was named Panthers assistant general manager this week. Peterson is believed to be the first Black assistant general manager in NHL history.

"Yeah, I’m excited for Brett," Flores said. "We went to school together. This is a smart, talented ... I think they got a great hire there. (Florida Panthers President & CEO) Matt Caldwell is someone I’ve been in contact with also. I support the teams down here in South Florida. I’ve been to a couple of Panthers games. I look forward to going to a few more. They have all of my support and I’m excited in the direction they are moving.”