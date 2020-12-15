Dolphins Notebook: Ford and Other Practice Squad Moves, Playoff Watch and More

The return of wide receiver Isaiah Ford became official Monday when the Dolphins signed him to their practice squad.

Ford returns after spending three weeks with the New England Patriots but not appearing in any game.

Given the injuries sustained by DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant in the 33-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Ford actually could find himself getting some playing time quickly in his return to Miami.

"Obviously he’s got some familiarity and we’ll see how it goes this week," head coach Brian Flores said Monday. "Obviously I have a lot of respect for him and I’m excited to have him back.”

The Dolphins traded Ford for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick Nov. 3, and New England coach Bill Belichick said his team still would have to send a draft pick to Miami even though Ford never played for the Patriots.

Before he was traded, Ford had 10 catches for 184 yards in seven games with the Dolphins.

MORE PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The signing of Ford came on the same day the Dolphins released two players from the practice: running back Elijah McGuire and wide receiver Andre Patton.

The release of McGuire comes one day after he suited up for the game against the Chiefs, though he did not play. McGuire had been elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Also on Monday, safety Nate Holley, tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render all reverted to the practice after being elevated for the Kansas City game.

BAKER'S BIG PLAY

Linebacker Jerome Baker produced one of the best and most unusual plays of the season when he sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 30-yard loss — yes, 30 yards — in the first quarter Sunday.

Baker said the best part of the whole thing was the reaction he got from his teammates.

“For me, just hearing my teammates talk about it, that’s pretty cool to me," Baker said. "Kyle (Van Noy) called me after the game. I talked to him. It’s really just that. Just hearing from your teammates, it means a little bit more. I always appreciate that.”

MUST-SEE TV

Safety Eric Rowe was planning on watching the Ravens-Browns Monday night game all along, but not because it could have clear ramifications related to the Dolphins' playoff hopes.

No, his reason is much simpler.

"Ay prime-time game, I really watch," Rowe said. "Honestly, I didn’t even know until probably y’all told me that this Baltimore game has an effect on us. I was going to watch the game because Cleveland’s been balling and you got Lamar Jackson, so I was going to watch it for that. But now that you said something, yeah, like, I hope they lose. But all I know is we've got to get ready for the Patriots though.”

Rowe said he also watched the Sunday night, which was a bummer for him and the Dolphins as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to open a two-game lead atop the AFC East.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.