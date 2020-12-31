Dolphins Notebook: Ford Promotion, COVID News, the Overlooked Assistant, More

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford was promoted to the active roster ahead of the Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills

Isaiah Ford's roller-coaster ride continues.

The Miami Dolphins promoted the wide receiver from their practice squad Wednesday, putting the capper on a wild 2020 ride.

Ford was elevated from the practice squad for each of the past two games after he rejoined the Dolphins following a one-month stint with the New England Patriots.

Ford had seven catches for 55 yards in those two games, to go along with his 18 catches for 184 yards in the first seven games before he was traded to the Patriots to a 2022 late-round pick.

Going back to the 2018 season, after he spent his entire rookie year as a seventh-round pick on injured reserve, Ford has been moved from the practice squad to the active roster six times — once in 2018, twice last year and now three times this season.

COVID-19 NEWS

On the topic of the practice squad, rookie defensive end Tyshun Render was taken off the COVID-19 list Wednesday and moved back to the practice squad, which is good news in case the Dolphins need him in a pinch Sunday.

With Render removed, the Dolphins are now completely clear — active roster or practice squad — of players on the COVID-19 list.

THE UNKNOWN ASSISTANT

Dolphins coaches speak to the media via Zoom on a weekly basis, though that doesn't apply to position assistants.

One such coach is Curt Kuntz, who came over from the high school ranks this year to serve as assistant defensive backs coach.

Head coach Brian Flores recognized Kuntz on Wednesday morning when he conducted a conference call with Buffalo and talked about the Dolphins' NFL-best third-down defense.

"He handles the third down and kind of leads that meeting when we go through it," Flores said. "Again as a staff, we put together some ideas and talk through what we think is the best way to handle or try to get our opponent off the field. ... (The Bills) pose a lot of problems, so that third-down meeting is ongoing still and hopefully we can execute on Sunday.”

Kuntz spent the previous eight seasons (2012-19) as the head coach of Struthers High School in Struthers, Ohio.

CATCHING UP WITH FORMER DOLPHINS

-- Wide receiver Gary Jennings, who played one game for the Dolphins last year after being claimed off waivers from Seattle, signed with the Bills practice squad.

-- The Jets placed running back Frank Gore, who played for the Dolphins in 2018, on injured reserve with a concussion, perhaps signaling the end of his brilliant NFL career.

-- Cowboys safety Steven Parker, who spent last season with Miami, returned to practice for Dallas after spending most of the season on injured reserve.

-- Wide receiver Kenny Stills, who played for the Dolphins for four seasons (2015-18), visited the Bills, according to ESPN insider Adam Shefter.

ON THIS DAY IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

1973 — The Dolphins rush for 266 yards on their way to a 27-10 victory against the Oakland Raiders for their third consecutive AFC title.

1995 — Don Shula coaches his very last game, as the Dolphins drop a 37-22 decision against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card playoff round.

2000 — Lamar Smith caps his 209-yard rushing performance with a 17-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Dolphins a 23-17 victory against Indianapolis in the team's last playoff win.

2001 — The Dolphins defeat the Atlanta Falcons 21-14 in the next-to-last game of the regular season to clinch a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

TRULY SPECIAL TEAMS

When Jason Sanders earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Raiders, it marked the third time this season the Dolphins won that award.

Sanders won the award in Week 5 for his work against the 49ers and Jakeem Grant got it for Week 8 for his work against the Rams.

The three such awards tied a Dolphins record set in 1999 when kicker Olindo Mare was recognized twice and punt returner Nate Jacquet earned it once.

LAST WORD

Linebacker Jerome Baker on what he learned from the first meeting against Buffalo in Week 2: “For me, it’s my eyes. They throw a lot of eye candy. Just me personally, I just have to make sure my eyes are right. If my eyes are right, everything else will fall in line."