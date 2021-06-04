Dolphins Notebook: June History, College Hall, New Rules Staying?

The Miami Dolphins aren't likely to make a big roster move in June based on recent history

The Miami Dolphins have made roster moves on a pretty regular basis since March, but we shouldn't expect major developments in June.

At least that's what recent history tells us.

No, what usually happens in June these days is draft picks continue signing their rookie contracts, as was the case last year with tackle Austin Jackson and running back/receiver Malcolm Perry.

Every now and then, the team will sign a veteran still on the market, as they did in 2015 with defensive tackle C.J. Mosley, in 2014 with guard Daryn Colledge and back in 2012 with wide receiver Chad Johnson.

Another recent June transaction of note took place in 2018 when the Dolphins sign defensive back Bobby McCain to a contract extension, though he was released this offseason with two years left on his new four-year deal.

When it comes to trades, the Dolphins have made five June trades in their history, the most recent coming in 2007 when they signed a fifth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Trent Green, who would start the first five games of that '07 season before his season ended as the result of a concussion.

The Dolphins also made a June trade in 2002 when they sent QB Cade McNown to San Francisco; made two on the same June day in 1972; and made a seven-player trade with the Denver Broncos in June 1967.

COLLEGE HALL OF FAME

The ballot for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame has been unveiled and it includes six players who spent time with the Dolphins.

Leading the way is cornerback Troy Vincent, who the Dolphins selected seventh overall out of Wisconsin in the 1992 draft.

The others are running back Reggie Bush from USC, who played for the Dolphins in 2011-12; quarterback Josh Heupel, a Dolphins sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2001 who was released as a rookie; tackle Bryant McKinnie, whose long NFL career out of the University of Miami ended with the Dolphins in 2013; tight end Pete Mitchell, a Dolphins fourth-round pick in 1995 out of Boston College who was traded to Jacksonville before the start of his rookie season; and Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby, who played one game for the Dolphins as a fullback in the 2005 season.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame will be announced in early 2022.

ROSTER RULES UPDATE

It appears the new roster rules adopted last season because of COVID-19, namely those involving injured reserve and the practice squad, will remain in place in 2021, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

With injured reserve, this means that players again would be eligible to return after missing three games and there again wouldn't be a cap on the number of players who can be put on IR and return.

The practice squad change in 2020 involved each team being allowed 16 players on that unit, including four that could be protected every week by Tuesday afternoon from being signed by another team.

As it turned out, the Dolphins had two players return from IR last season — running back Myles Gaskin and tackle Austin Jackson. Two other players were placed on injured reserve but never returned in 2020: DT Davon Godchaux and WR Preston Williams.

CHECKING THE ODDS

We wrote a while back about how Brian Flores was one of the betting favorites to become NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 while also being in the top half in terms of first coach to be fired, so now we'll turn our attention to odds involving individual player honors.

We'll start with NFL Defensive Player of the Year, where Xavien Howard is only tied for 22nd among favorites per BetOnline.ag despite finishing third in the voting last year. Howard is listed at +4000, along with Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawernce, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Aaron Donald, the 2020 winner, is the favorite at +450.

When it comes to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Dolphins first-round pick Jaelan Phillips is the third-favorite at +750, trailing only Browns linebacker Jamin Davis at +400 and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson at +500.

For NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jaylen Waddle is tied for 11th with 49ers running back Trey Sermon at +2000. The other two wide receivers selected in the top 10, Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith, are +800 and +1200, respectively. The favorite is Trevor Lawrence at +350.

Finally, we get to NFL MVP, where Tua Tagovailoa is among a large group of players tied for 16th at +5000. Tagovailoa is grouped with Christian McCaffrey, Derek Carr, Derrick Henry, Deshaun Watson, Jalen Hurts, Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill and Sam Darnold.

CATCHING UP WITH CAMPBELL

Former Dolphins head coach Dan Campbell continues to make quite an impression in his early days as new Detroit Lions head coach.

If nothing else, Campbell is gaining a lot of attention for his press conference and he was at it again Thursday morning.

To celebrate being named the grand marshall of the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix auto race, Campbell wore at his press conference Thursday, you guessed it, a racing helmet.

Campbell, who was hired by the Lions this offseason, went 5-7 as interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015. He interviewed for the head coach position after that season but the job went to Adam Gase.