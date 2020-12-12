Dolphins Notebook: Tua Award, Mahomes Teammates, Checking the Odds, and More

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected as the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week

The third time did turn out to be the charm for Tua Tagovailoa, as the Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback was named Friday as the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week.

Tagovailoa won the award for Week 13 in fan voting after receiving 47 percent of the votes, 7 percent more than Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

The other three nominees were running backs James Robinson and Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Tagovailoa was nominated for the award for his performances against Arizona in Week 9 and against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 but was beaten out by Chargers QB Justin Herbert in Week 9 and Cleveland Browns tackle — and former University of Alabama teammate — Jedrick Wills Jr. in Week 10.

MAHOMES' COLLEGE MATES

Who knows exactly when the legend of Patrick Mahomes truly began, but one major milestone clearly came when he became a starter at Texas Tech University.

That happened five years ago, and it just so happened that the leading rusher and the leading receiver on that 2015 Red Raiders team now are members of the Dolphins: DeAndre Washington and Jakeem Grant.

Washington, who the Dolphins recently acquired in a trade with the Chiefs, rushed for 1,492 yards and 14 touchdowns that season; Grant had 90 receptions for 1,268 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Grant and Washington both were selected in the 2016 NFL draft, Grant by the Dolphins in the sixth round and Washington by the Raiders in the fifth round.

SHAQ STORIES

Edge defender Shaq Lawson is making a $10,000 donation to help fund The Resource Room, a nonprofit organization that provides free afterschool enrichment for K-12 and other programing to the youth in Miami. Lawson’s donation will contribute to their multiple programs, one of which is their flagship program called Raising Black Leaders.

“I did this because I was the same kid getting help," Lawson said. "I needed it. I needed it Christmas and school and things like that. I told myself if I had the opportunity to make it and give back, I wanted to do the same thing because those guys and people put me in a position to be successful, and not have to worry about those little things I had to worry about.”

Lawson will face a tough assignment Sunday against Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher, the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. Fisher is one of top offensive players taken by the Chiefs in the top 10 of an NFL draft in the past 30 years — the other is Mahomes.

“Eric Fisher is a vet," Lawson said. "He’s a great player. He gives you a lot of different looks. He’s a vet player. That’s something I see week in and week out. That left tackle is supposed to be protecting your quarterback, so I’m seeing the best player on that side week in and week out. It’s nothing new.”

CHECKING THE ODDS

The Dolphins' victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 didn't exactly have much of an impact when it comes to how oddsmakers are viewing them.

The Dolphins remained at 60/1 to win Super Bowl LV and remained at 28/1 to win the AFC. The Dolphins' odds of winning the AFC East actually got longer this week, from 7/2 to 5/1.

In terms of individual awards, Brian Flores went from 7/2 to 3/1 to be named NFL Coach of the Year after the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin remains the favorite, but his odds went from even money to 2/1.