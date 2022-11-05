Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Wilson's Role, Pass Rushers, Tua Topics, and More

From Earl Gottfried (via email):

How are the Dolphins going to keep their better players around with so many BIG contracts for a few? Plus they will have Tua coming up as well as Sieler looking for his payday now that he has Rosenhaus as his agent. They adjusted Baker to make some room for now. What happens next year and who gets the door?

Hey Earl, when it comes to the salary cap, understand that there’s usually a way to find a way. Christian Wilkins figures to get an extension instead of him playing on the fifth-year option in 2023 and that should create cap space. The Dolphins can save around $2.5 million in cap space by releasing Cethan Carter, for example. Something very possibly could happen with Byron Jones. Mike Gesicki won’t count $10.7 million against the cap in 2023 even if he’s re-signed. So, again, there are lot of things that can be done — and a lot of things that will be done.

From Hebert Gutiérrez (via email):

Hi Alan, Thank you very much for your excellent coverage of Dolphins. Greetings from a Mexican Montreal Expos Fan. I have a couple of questions, and I hope you can answer them. With the arriving of Chubb, who do you think will be out of the team next year because Chubb take his place (and money)? And my second question is, I know most of Genesis fans are divided in Gabriel's time and Collins' time but, don't you think most of the fans don't value "Calling All Stations" album just because Ray Wilson is the singer? That album is pretty good.

Hey Hebert, first off, love hearing from a fellow Expos fan. Second, if we’re looking at Chubb joining the edge defender group, the other players at that position are Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel and Melvin Ingram. Phillips clearly is going to be back in 2023, AVG probably is 50-50 as a pending UFA and Ingram probably would be less than 50-50 at this point. Lastly, I’m going to have to confess that even though I know about the “Calling All Stations” album, I’m not familiar with it, so I can’t really comment there.

From Chris Robinson (via email):

Hi Alain, I appreciate your work. Is being the backup center preventing Michael Deiter from getting time at guard or have others just surpassed him on the depth chart?

Hey Chris, first off thanks for appreciating. No, I don’t believe Michael Deiter being the backup center is what’s keeping him out of the lineup and why the Dolphins went to Robert Jones at left guard after Liam Eichenberg was injured. Deiter has just been passed on the depth chart.

From Jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, is Jeff Wilson considered a power back. I have read he is 6 feet and 230 pounds. Will he be able to run the third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 downs. He seems to have some speed too. How many carries will he eventually get?

Hey Jorge, Wilson is listed on the Dolphins roster at 6 feet, 213 and I don’t think anybody would ever call him a “power back.” Having said that, he’s probably the most physical runner now on the roster — and by a lot — and I absolutely would expect him to get most of the third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 carries that don’t go to fullback Alec Ingold. As to how many carries a game for him, I’d say around 10 is a good number, with Raheem Mostert getting between 15-20.

From Joe Lopez (@mountaindewed):

I'm thrilled about the Chubb and Wilson acquisitions. It made me wonder about what happens behind the scenes when a player gets traded. Is it the team that arranges for travel, temporary living arrangements, transportation, etc.?

Hey Joe, absolutely. All the player has to worry about is being where he’s told he needs to be on time and start learning the new system. Every team has an employee responsible for exactly what you mentioned in terms to travel, housing, etc. In the case of Chubb and Wilson, the travel was simple because the Dolphins used their private plane to pick up Chubb in Denver and then Wilson in Dallas — the 49ers are on their bye week and Wilson was back home — to bring them to South Florida.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

As always Alain, thank you for your years of dedication. The Dolphins repeatedly sign talented big-money players that have significant injury history with records of missing large chunks of game time. What are your thoughts on this?

Hey Mark, first off thanks as always. Hmm, have the Dolphins repeatedly done that?Again, you said big-money players, so somebody like Josh Sitton wouldn’t necessarily count because he was signed to a one-year deal when the Dolphins? And the biggest contract they gave for a while was to Ndamukong Suh, who NEVER missed a game because of injury. Also understand that sometimes the only reason players become available is their injury history, so you have to weigh the risk-reward factor in every instance. Yes, there’s always a gamble, but there are injuries all the time in football. And would we rather the Dolphins not ever sign guys with past injuries even if it means not potentially upgrading the roster? Just look at Terron Armstead this year. Is his injury history problematic and scary? Yes, but he's also making a huge impact on the team so far.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, Roquan Smith and Bradley Chubb were two young stud linebackers available via trade. Why do you think Chubb and not Smith came to Miami? Did the Dolphins get the better linebacker? I’m hoping you’ll say scheme, but if anyone knows it will be you.

Hey Dana, I do think Chubb is a better scheme fit, but there’s a much simpler reason. A pass rusher can affect the outcome of a game way more easily than an inside linebacker, no matter how good Roquan Smith might be — and word out of Chicago is his tackle total might present an overinflated image of his effectiveness. But just look at recent NFL history, Luke Kuechly was one inside linebacker who impacted games … can you name another? How about edge pass rushers? There’s your answer.

From Bebbers (@BebbLawrence):

First, with the weather looking rainy and chilly do you expect to see Tyreek and Waddle have their normal “big game”? Second: How much playing time do we expect from our new additions? Third: Do you think with rainy and cold, Tua playing well will shut up the critics on that?

Hey there, first, the forecast actually calls for temperatures in the low 60s, though it is expected to be windy (gusts up to 25 mph). Yes, that could have an impact on the production of Hill and Waddle because it could affect the ability to go deep to them. Second, I think we might be surprised by how much they play. Mike McDaniel said Friday they would play between zero snaps and what their normal snaps would be, and I’m thinking it’s going to be a lot closer to the latter — because Wilson is so familiar with the scheme and because the Dolphins can just tell Chubb to get after the quarterback and keep things simple for him. As for third question, I’m tempted to ignore it, but I’ll just reply by telling you there is no word to describe how tired I am of Tua fans asking for critics or “haters” to “shut up” about anything that’s not a glowing compliment of the quarterback. I mean, the guy is having a great season, and it is being recognized as such; why isn’t that enough for his fans? And, yes, Tua "critics" will bring up the fact that he needs to play well in the rain and cold before it stops being a talking point. And that's completely fair.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Been a while for a Genesis q. Of the former Genesis musicians, whose post-Genesis stuff do you prefer? Dolphins q. Do you expect us to see more of Tindall as the season progresses, or are he and Ezukanma redshirting?

Hey Ken, love the Genesis question and it’s pretty much a toss-up between Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins, with maybe Gabriel getting the nod on quality and Collins on quantity. Mike + The Mechanics put out some good stuff as well (not familiar with the Steve Hackett or Tony Banks solo stuff). OK, Dolphins question: Yeah, I’d be inclined to think it’s going to be pretty much a redshirt year for the two draft picks. And based on what I saw in training camp and the preseason, it’s a lot more surprising to me when it comes to EE as opposed to Tindall.

From Jorge Fernandez (@jfdad):

Please ask about Erik E not grasping the playbook.

Hey Jorge, what do you think his coaches will say when they’re asked this question? I do get that it’s a fair question to ask, but it’s not like coaches are going to explain in detail why Ezukanma isn’t picking things up enough to get in the lineup when players keep getting elevated from the practice squad to play instead of him. At this point, the fact he’s been inactive for every single solitary game so far tells you everything you need to know.

From James Sonny Burnett (JamesBurnett11):

Will anyone be able slow down Hill this year, let alone stop him?

Hey James, the first guy who can successfully cover Hill this season will be the first. And this thing started in training camp. He was wide open throughout camp as well. It’s actually quite remarkable.

From Showtime (@Showtime_Mia):

How do see the Dolphins using Jeff in the passing game?

Hey there, I don’t dismiss the possibility of Wilson catching some passes here and there, but nothing in his background suggests that he’ll be a big factor for the Dolphins in that department. His role will be more as a change-of-pace back for Raheem Mostert.

From Rob K (@kumba_rob):

Any idea what issues Tindall is having that are preventing him from playing more?

Hey Rob, I think we’re looking at a combination of factors, the main one being able to win the trust of the coaches when there are veteran options there at inside linebacker. His strength is his speed, but players become a lot slower when they’re thinking about a lot of things instead of just reacting, and that’s kind of what I saw from Tindall when I observed him in camp.

From Gilbert Martinez (@Gilbert00669204):

Do you think Bradley will be highly effective and help the pass rush improve?

Hey Gilbert, there’s no question that Chubb will help the pass rush improve and if that doesn’t happen, something is very wrong. The question is to what extent he can make a difference, and we’ll have to wait a bit on that to get a better idea.

From Keith (@Keithrogue1):

Alain, I know teams use rotations on the D line, but as for starters, who does Chubb replace ? And what has been the reaction of the now backup D linemen? If the answer is Ogbah, is it because he’s not healthy or since he got the contract his play has slipped?

Hey Keith, well, the first thing I need to do is point out that in the Dolphins’ scheme, Chubb is not a D-lineman but rather an edge defender. And he’s going to join a rotation that includes Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel and Melvin Ingram. Phillips has started seven games so far this season, and AVG and Ingram three each, and the best guess is that Chubb will start along with Phillips and probably will take snaps away more from AVG and Ingram than from Phillips. As to the reaction that’s going to cause, it’s too soon for that. Since you brought up Ogbah, no, he hasn’t had as good a year so far in 2022 as he did in 2020 and 2021, and he’s had a back issue recently, which would certainly explain the slip a lot more than getting a big contract.

From Jeff (via email):

Hey Alain, I enjoy your content and am excited to delve into your views on something pretty specific. When Tua was at Alabama he had Najee as his support. They seemingly used the “power back” as a means to calm down Tua and get the rhythm going on offense. From what I viewed it really helped! Do you see Miami ever going to get a back like that; does it already exist on the offense? Does that type of a runner actually fit this system or is this just my own overanalyzing the tea leaves?

Hey Jeff, thanks for the kind words and the very interesting question. First, the Dolphins don’t really have a power back, per se, and the closest thing they’ve got is the guy who just arrived, Jeff Wilson Jr. But, make no mistake, this offense is built around the passing game, which makes sense when you’ve got the fastest set of wide receivers maybe in NFL history. I think if Tua ever needed to “calm down,” to use your words, the Dolphins get that done with the short passing game way more than with a power running attack.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round.