Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Punt Returns, Eichenberg and Deiter, Boyer, and More

Part 2 of the post-Vikings game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Jon Rambo (@thejonrambo80):

What has been the deciding factor in the Dolphins choosing Jevon Holland as a punt returner instead of using it as another chance to get the ball in Tyreek Hill’s hands?

Hey Jon, that’s a very good and valid question, though the truth is neither has had any success returning punts so far this season — Holland has four returns for 7 yards, and Hill has two returns for minus-2 yards. After Holland's muffed punt against Minnesota, which Jaelan Phillips fortunately recovered for Miami, you saw Hill back there to return punts and maybe that was the start of a new trend. Also understand that of Holland, Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Holland is the only one so far this season who hasn’t dealt with any kind of injury.

From Jawn (@Pandamonium1239):

What’s causing the longer recovery for Byron Jones? How do you rate Mike Gesicki’s Griddy dance?

Hey there, I’d be speaking out of turn after I were to speculate as to what’s taking so long with Byron Jones, particularly after Mike McDaniel seemed to indicate during training camp that Jones was on track to be ready for Week 1 and then has followed that up by repeatedly saying there haven’t been any setbacks, just a recovery that’s taken longer than expected. So maybe the Dolphins were just overly optimistic at the start. As for Gesicki, his dance against Minnesota was way better than his effort in Week 2 at Baltimore, though I’m guessing he's not giving any dance lessons anytime soon.

From Scott Sieper (@scottsieper):

Is Conner worth a spot on the roster vs another CB or lineman due to his drops?

Hey Scott, that’s a very valid question because those drops have been painful to watch. But Conner made a lot of fans on the coaching staff throughout the spring and summer, and I don’t think they’re ready to close the door on his potential because of a couple of drops. Other point, it’s all fine and dandy to add another O-lineman or CB, but if we’re talking about a bottom-of-the-roster player, how much impact will he make realistically?

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

From mikethewreck (@mgcroteau):

Did you see improvement in Igbo to show maybe the light is coming on? Is Eichenberg as bad as he looks?

Hey Mike, yes, I was very encouraged by what I saw from Noah in the Minnesota game after a very ugly DPI where he looked like he had no clue what to do after Adam Thielen put a double move on him. After that, though, Igbinoghene came back with two PBUs where he turned his head for the ball, something I don’t recall ever seeing him do in a game before. And while it looked to me as though he could have tried to catch the first pass instead of just batting it down, just having him react to the ball was a huge step in the right direction. As for Eichenberg, yes, I’d say his play has been disappointing, particularly what I’ve noticed as an inability to quickly pick up twists and stunts up front.

From jon green (@ripplerat):

What is the situation with Michael Deiter; why is he not playing?

Hey Jon, what I can tell you definitively is that it’s not injury-related because I haven’t seen his name on the injury report all year and he is getting a handful of snaps on special teams every game. So basically this boils down to a coaches’ decision and I can’t tell you what it is the coaches are seeing (or not seeing) from Deiter to not give him a shot along the offensive line — and it’s not like Mike McDaniel, Frank Smith or Matt Applebaum would share that with the media.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Alain. We need serious OL help but who deals good starting OL in trades? Only Moton springs to mind and the Panthers say there will be no fire sale. Surely we have to do something, right?

Hey OGJ, you kind of nailed it, though. It’s great to want to trade for an offensive lineman, but who wants to give those up. As for Moton, forget about it. He signed a big contract in 2021 and the cap hit for the Panthers would be ridiculous.

From Chris (@uhazie):

Were you surprised at how many times Miami threw yesterday, especially after Bridgewater came in? What do you think the odds are that Miami goes and gets a corner with Needham out and Byron Jones still not expected back? Also, do you think they’ll pursue an O-lineman as well?

Hey Chris, no, I’m not surprised the Dolphins threw as often as they did after Bridgewater entered the game and they very well might have won had it not been for that Waddle fumble. So the strategy obviously made sense. As for trades, my sense is the Dolphins will pursue all avenues, but fans have to understand that it takes two teams to make a trade and franchises usually aren’t in the habit of giving away players who can make a big difference for their new team. The in-season trade acquisitions of significance of very few and far between.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey Alain, which of the following players most disappoints you and why: Liam Eichenberg, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds, or Jason Sanders? Thanks!

Hey Chris, that is one excellent question. Hmm, I think I would base my answer on performance vs. expectations and go with Eichenberg followed closely by Jason Sanders. With Eichenberg, I really was hoping he’d take a big step forward in his second season and I’m not seeing it yet. As for Sanders, I keep hoping for a return to his 2020 form, though it may be that it was a once-in-a-career type of season.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, what are we going to do at the CB position against the Steelers. I see many injuries. Will the defense will be able to put pressure on the opposing QB?

Hey Jorge, seems you ask me every week whether the Dolphins will be able to put pressure on the opposing QB, and they certainly did against the Vikings. I see no reason why they wouldn’t be able to do the same against the Steelers, whose offensive line is mediocre at best. As for the CB position, it’s obviously going to depend on who’s available, but I absolutely could see Noah Igbinoghene starting outside opposite X with Kader Kohou in the slot (if he's able to come back from his oblique injury), with the other possibility being Kohou starting outside.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Why can’t the Dolphins win without Tua?

Hey Dana, where to begin with this? OK, I’ll start with this: The Dolphins absolutely can win without Tua, or did we forget they were in position to take a lead in the fourth quarter in each of the past three games before a game-changing play went the wrong way with the pick at Cincy, the missed FG at the Jets and the fumble against the Vikings? That’s first of all. Second of all, if we’re looking at this year, maybe the Dolphins couldn’t win without Tua because in the two games that he missed their most important (by far) offensive lineman played less than a quarter and the pass protection was a major problem without him. Or maybe the Dolphins couldn’t win because they had to make an in-game quarterback change … you know, just like they made when Tua started the Cincinnati game and Teddy Bridgewater had to go in late in the second quarter and they ended up losing. Or maybe it’s because the defense, for some reason, can’t produce a game-changing play in a game when the offense doesn’t blow up — like happened TWICE in Tua’s three starts this season. Or did we forget that the Dolphins got a defensive touchdown in their 20-7 win against the Patriots or that they got a touchdown with a 6-yard drive after a strip-sack against Buffalo? Tua was off to a very good start this season and he’s clearly the No.1 quarterback on the team but to suggest that Tua plays and the Dolphins and Tua doesn’t play and the Dolphins lose is silly.

From Banana (@_bhanana):

How short is Boyer’s leash?

Hmm, why should the leash be short? Look at the season so far, the Dolphins beat New England because of the defense (7 points allowed, defensive score) and beat Buffalo because of the defense (17 points allowed, turnover that set up a touchdown, goal-line stand). And remember that the Dolphins have played all season without Byron Jones and this defense is built around the idea of having two stud cornerbacks to free up other defenders and wreak havoc near the line of scrimmage. I would keep that in mind.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.