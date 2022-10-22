Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Sanders Situation, Keys Against Steelers, Concussion Topic, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Steelers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, which for the first time features questions submitted via email (fnalldolphins@yahoo.com):

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Alain, can you explain the Dolphins being favored by 7 Sunday night, especially how the team has played the last three games? Does a recently concussed Tua really make that much of a difference? Seems to me the pressure is on Tua & McDaniel Sunday night to stop the bleeding.

Hey Craig, I do think the point spread is a bit high considering there’s only a one-game difference between the Dolphins (3-3) and Steelers (2-4). That said, the Dolphins have had a different quarterback start and finish the game in their last three losses and now they do get Tua back. This also is a statement on the Steelers maybe not being a very good team right now, particularly with T.J. Watt out of the lineup. As for pressure, it’s on for every team in every game. I don’t buy this idea of a “must” win in October, though obviously you want to get things back on track ASAP.

From Tommy in Hialeah (@Dolphinfan201):

Are you heartbroken Flo won't talk to you guys who are on beat?

Hey Tommy, ha! Let’s just say it wasn’t a major surprise that the Dolphins writers’ request to speak with Flo this week wasn’t granted. Even if it had, there’s no way Flo would get into sensitive issues like his departure from Miami, his relationship with Tua, his accusations of being offered me to tank, etc.

From Herman Cueva Zuniga (@hermancueva7):

What are your three keys for Dolphins to beat the Steelers?

Hey Herman, I don’t do keys to the game like so many outlets do because to me they’re practically the same every single time. And it always starts with winning the turnover battle, which often is the biggest determining factor. And protecting the quarterback always is a key for a pass-oriented offense, and it’s supersized this week with Tua coming back from injury. Lastly, you can add avoid giving up the big play on defense.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From Jorge Fernandez (@jfdad):

Hopefully Ingold plays less and they put Gesicki more. Sorry, I was high on him but between dropping passes plus holding penalties. Put Mike more. He makes plays.

Hey Jorge, well, Gesicki always gets more snaps than Ingold and they play different positions, so I’m not sure it’s as simple as Ingold plays less meaning Gesicki plays more. Ingold always will have some kind of role because of his blocking ability, and Gesicki’s snaps will fluctuate depending on the opponent and the game circumstances.

From Banana (@_bhanana_):

Simple, who wins, why, and what are the key matchups that will determine the game in YOUR view?

Hey there, well, I already made my prediction for the game with all the reasons, but the bottom line was a 23-20 prediction. The three key matchups are the Steelers pass rush against the Dolphins offensive line; the Steelers wide receivers vs. the Dolphins secondary; and the Steelers special teams against the Dolphins special teams.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Lately after a punt Miami seems to be deep in own territory. Good punters or just bad luck?

Hey Dave, it’s a combination of factors, including good work by opposing punters and special teams, some bad luck on bounces inside the 10-yard line, and another factor is letting the opposing offense get a couple of first downs to end up punting around midfield.

From Jason Mitchell (@Mr_Ivorian):

Hey Alain, I know your will get loads of Tua & questions about the D, so how about this 1) Do you think Miami will move back to their retro uniform/logo anytime soon? 2) What’s the best and worst uniform in the NFL? (I think the raiders win and Jags suck) Thanks as always.

Hey Jason, like the change of pace on the questions. Regarding the first question, while I know there’s a portion of fans who love the retro uniforms, I have heard nothing to suggest they’re making the move to them. Best uniform would be the Chargers if not for the white helmets, so I’ll give the nod to the Tennessee Titans, who used to have the worst uniforms in the league IMO before they changed to their current look, which I find extremely cool. As for the worst, hmm, I’m thinking New York Giants, which I find extraordinarily bland. I do need to point, though, I’m no fashion guru (you can ask my wife LOL).

From Rockphin:

Hello Alain, can you explain the lack of outrage aimed toward the Steelers when they had three players who had CONFIRMED concussions practice in full after only 3 days while I am still hearing personalities in the media slamming the Dolphins for bring Tua back too soon after "only three weeks"? Why the huge disconnect?

Hey there, first, let’s establish the facts correctly: Pickett was the only one of the three Steelers players who sustained his concussion in Week 6. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace didn’t play against Tampa Bay because of their concussion. Secondly, not all concussions are the same, and the optics of Tua’s injury at Cincinnati were just so incredibly bad as to bring extra attention to it. And then you tack on the issue of Tua wobbling after he was pushed to the ground by Matt Milano four days before the Cincinnati injury, and that’s what’s got some media folks sounding the alarm. I’m also not sure why Dolphins fans get all upset about this because it’s not some kind of vendetta or campaign against Miami that has folks concerned about Tua coming back, but rather concern for him as a person. I would think that’s a good thing, not a bad thing.

From Michael McDonald:

This is my first time asking a question. I've enjoyed reading your Dolphins information for a couple of years. The Dolphins (players and coaches) have understandably taken the high road regarding the concussion spotter issue even though it seemed to be applied unfairly in the case of Bridgewater. Do you sense there is a behind-the-scenes movement to make the system more fair? Do you see the Dolphins bringing in a kicker to compete with Jason Sanders?

Hey Michael, thanks for the kind words, but “couple of years”? Where the hell have you been??!??! Just kidding. The concussion/spotter issue is a tricky one because on the one hand everybody is on board with trying to protect the players, but on the other it’s not ideal that just one spotter can decide he detects signs of ataxia and eliminates a player from a game. I don’t know if I’d use the term “unfairly” when it comes to Bridgewater because that just might have been a case of somebody being overly cautious the week after the Tua injury. But I absolutely would expect some tweaking of the new rules to not give one spotter that kind of power. As for Sanders, I hear what you’re saying, but I wouldn’t expect the Dolphins to make a move there in part because they signed him to a long-term contract not long ago and cutting him in 2022 would actually cost the team cap space, per overthecap.com.

From Earl Gottfried:

Hello Alain, was it a slip of the tongue that McDaniel said something of Tua throwing right-handed or just a joke? One would think he was stronger with his "natural" hand. Has it ever been told why Tua's father taught him to throw left-handed? Music questions: what ever happened to the band Klaatu? Also which do you prefer? Early Genesis or Gentle Giant? Thank you in advance for answering!

Hey Earl, welcome aboard the mailbag train and thanks for the prog rock question. Always love those. And I’ll start with that. I like Gentle Giant but LOVE early Genesis — “Selling England By The Pound” and “A Trick of the Tail” are all-timers for me. Never heard of Klaatu, to be honest. As for the Tua question, yeah, pretty sure McDaniel was joking. He throws little jokes like that on a pretty regular basis. As for why Tua started throwing as a lefty, he did talk about it at the 2020 combine when I and most Dolphins beat writers were at his podium in Indianapolis, but I can’t find the transcript and I can’t recall exactly what he said.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.