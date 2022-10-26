Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Noah, Running Backs, Phillips, Eichenberg, and More

From Shaun Watkins (@swiw0123):

Noah Igbo. Had the game sealing interception last night, but how well did he play other than that play?

Hey Shaun, yeah, he was adequate. Advanced stats from Pro Football Reference have him giving up six completions on nine overall targets, which isn’t great. The 30-yard completion to George Pickens in the first half was strange-looking, though, because Igbinoghene kind of let him go alone on the sideline even though there was nobody behind him to protect that area. Bottom line, it wasn’t a great outing, though it ended beautifully.

From matthew desrosiers (@mattd1108):

What has happened to Chase Edmonds?

From citizen of the world (@AlfAbout30man):

Wtf happened to Edmonds? He has been horrible. He wasn't this bad in Arizona.

Hey Matthew and Citizen, I think it could be as simple as a confidence issue right now with a guy who seems to be fighting the ball on every pass thrown his way since he dropped that Tua pass in the end zone at Cincinnati.

Fropm Dr. Jimmy (@radiohead68):

Why are GM and HC so stubborn about NOT upgrading CB and OL?

Hey Doc, first off love Radiohead! Second, I hear what you’re saying, but it’s not as simple as going out and getting somebody whenever there’s a need that arises in the middle of the season. For one thing, there’s a cap to deal with, and the latest thing I saw had the Dolphins with $5.5 million of space. I also would argue that they did upgrade the offensive line when they signed veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who looked good starting the last two games.

From Miami Dolphins Québec (@Dolphins_Quebec):

Bonjour Alain! I need your opinion on Liam Eichenberg. Do you see any improvement in his game, especially in pass-blocking abilities? Can he be a long-term solution? What do you think about Austin Jackson back at guard when healthy (Shell keeping RT spot)?

Bonjour, from what I saw, Eichenberg did have a good game against Pittsburgh if you take away the two false starts. The issues I’ve seen with him in pass blocking have come when he’s been too slow to switch off to stop a twist on the defensive front, which is more mental than physical. That gives me hope that he can be a long-term solution, though the jury clearly is still out. I don’t mind the idea of moving Jackson back to guard, though I kind of liked what I saw from him at right tackle. I would keep Shell in the starting lineup at this time, though.

From Martin Contreras (@MartinC52447654):

In the Pitt game, Collinsworth eluded to their defense adjusting taking away the middle of the field against Tua. Has anyone charted his throws? Is this where the arm strength perception comes into play? Not being able to hit sideline passes? TY

Hey Martin, there is no arm strength perception; it’s reality. Look at where Tua has done the most damage this season and it’s not even close, it’s with the deep slants, whether it’s to Hill, Waddle, Gesicki or Sherfield. That’s been the bread and butter of the offense. And 20 yards down the middle of the field is a lot easier throw that 20 yards outside the numbers.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):

There hasn't been as much of the safety blitzes or Cover 0 like last year. Is this because of injuries? Jevon and Brandon (until last game) have been relatively healthy. Or is it because of some of the other personnel?

Hey Richard, this is pretty much a function of not having Byron Jones opposite Xavien Howard all season. Having those two afforded the Dolphins the luxury of deploying more personnel around the line of scrimmage at the snap and then decide how many they would send at the quarterback, the uncertainty creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks. If you don’t have stud cornerbacks, it becomes riskier because receivers will get open quicker and maybe even beat the corners over the top.

From Anthony Berardo (@berardo_anthony):

Noah: Your opinion if his performance last 2 games can boost his confidence where he can become the player he was drafted to be? Still targeted but not a liability like in the past. And would you say his ball skills are lacking? Coverage is solid but can’t turn and play the ball. Is it past the “brink” in the secondary yet? They played well, but anything snaps eventually when stretched too thin. When will Grier find a more permanent solution rather than Band-Aids?

Hey Anthony, Noah played the whole game against Pittsburgh and was tested a lot more often than against Minnesota and had an OK performance, topped by his great pick. That INT did show good ball skills, but it came as the result of a mix-up between QB and WR, so he didn’t have to outplay the receiver to make the catch, simply get his feet in bounds. Not the same thing as covering a guy downfield, turning in time and then making a play on the ball. He still has to do that. It’s still up in the air how good he can become, but he probably will (we hope) become less of a liability in coverage as the weeks progress. As to finding a permanent solution, well, Byron Jones coming back would be a great help because finding quality cornerbacks out of thin air ain’t exactly easy.

From Sean McCann (@seanmjokes):

Firstly, gr8 job covering this team so thoroughly & this mailbag segment. Why is Jaelan Phillips, who has such a great motor and is getting in rhythm as a pass rusher, sent out in coverage so often? I get doing it on occasion to confound the opponent but it happened a lot Sunday.

Hey Sean, first off, thanks for the kind words. And I’m with you on Phillips. I understand a lot of what the Dolphins like to do on defense is based on deception and disguising what certain players will do on certain downs, but generating a consistent pass rush has been an issue for this team and at some point I think it would behoove them to just tell Phillips to focus on getting the quarterback and letting him loose full time.

From Sal Cano (@SalCano73561477):

Not having a legit punt returner feels like it’s going to cost us. Am I overstating its importance?

Hey Sal, yeah, that’s a good question, but I’m tempted to think it’s not that big of an issue because there just aren’t very many long returns around the league. On the flip side, the Dolphins are still at a stage where their margin for error is small enough that one long return could make a difference. So … yes and no. How’s that for a decisive answer! LOL.

From yolli71 (@yolli71):

IMO, the reason for Phillips' slow start (prior to the Pitt game) was b/c Miami often plays Ogbah and Ingram as the DEs on obvious passing downs. Don't you think Phillips should be the one always rushing the QB? Telling that Phillips broke out w/ Ogbah out. Do you foresee Gaskin or Ahmed surpassing Edmonds on the depth chart soon?

Two very good questions there. First, yes, I think Phillips is the guy the Dolphins need to unleash to get after the quarterback on a regular basis. I understand his versatility, and that’s all great, but I think the Dolphins need more consistent pressure and Phillips is the guy to provide it. As for the RB depth chart, this is a popular question and I could see it happening during a game like happened a few weeks back with Gaskin, but I think Edmonds is the clear No. 2 behind Mostert for at least a while longer.

From Corey Williams (@CoreyW_23):

Have we seen enough out of Edmonds to give Myles the 2nd back reps?

See answer above. I would add I’m not even sure McDaniel likes Gaskin more than he likes Salvon Ahmed, though.

From Paris Dolfan (@ParisFinFan):

Shell over Jackson? Impressions on Eichenberg?

Bonjour, yes on Shell over Jackson. Shell is a proven veteran and he’s played that way as a starter the last two games. As for Eichenberg, looked to me like he had a very good game in run blocking against Pittsburgh, but he’s got to clean up the false starts. He also needs to get better at picking up stunts quickly and switching off his man in pass protection. But there’s something to work with there.

From TheRealRashad (@wasup_rt):

Will the Dolphins make a trade before the deadline?

From Mike Honcho (@TheCoconutty5):

Alain! Do you see Miami making any move before the deadline? With injuries there are some glaring holes.

Hey Rashad and Mike, to paraphrase Mike McDaniel, I’m very confident that we’ll find out by the time the deadline arrives. Joking aside, I’ll put the chances of it happening at 45-55 against.

From Tony Di Ioia (@tony_di41):

Are you hearing about them getting some help before the deadline?

Hey Tony, I certainly do expect the Dolphins to work the phones, though that doesn’t mean there’s a deal coming because it always takes two to tango, as they say. And the emergence of Brandon Shell at right tackle has really diminished the need for an offensive lineman. I would think it would be a cornerback that would be the top priority if they do make a trade, but it’s just as likely they’ll stand pat.

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford36):

When Jackson comes back healthy, do you think Miami should put him back in the lineup or keep Shell there?

Hey Cliffy, I think at this point I would tell you that Brandon Shell needs to stay in there. He has looked really good in his two games starting at that spot and it wouldn’t make sense to me to make the switch.

From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):

Has Noah really improved, or has the blind pig found an acorn...?

Hey Lloyd, I do believe that Noah Igbinoghene has improved a bit in his third season, but he remains far from a finished product, regardless of his game-clinching interception against the Steelers.

From Jorge Fernandez (@jfdad):

Question: Will there be a move at backup running backs position due to drops by Edmonds? Need upgrades there … Can someone ask why Edmonds is playing, let alone get a 4th-down run?

Hey Jorge, remember that the Dolphins went out and signed Edmonds to a two-year contract as a free agent, so he’ll be given every chance to succeed, though I’m guessing Mike McDaniel’s patience is about to run thin with all the drops we’ve seen in recent games. As for why he ran the ball on fourth down, let me start by saying the Dolphins had no business not taking a two-score lead against a bad offensive team like Pittsburgh and then I’ll add that Edmonds was in the game likely because Mostert needed a blow. But then, the play-call of a run on fourth-and-3 was a bit weird (though we all would be saying it was genius had it worked — and it might have worked had Edmonds cut to the left inside of cutting back inside).

From SoCal (@SoCal_Derek):

Allen, will u finally admit Tua is better than Teddy Bridgewater?

Hey Derek, I’m going to start off by pointing out that you misspelled my name (it’s right there next to my Twitter handle). Second of all, I never said or wrote that Tua wasn’t better than Teddy Bridgewater. What I wrote and said was that I didn’t expect the offense to have a big drop-off with Bridgewater in the lineup — and we still don’t know the answer to that question because Bridgewater has never had a full game with the offense after practicing the full week as the starter.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Gaskin has been inactive more than active. Time to replace him on 53? Not that Edmunds has impressed.

Hey Dave, as it stands right now, the Dolphins have two open spots on their 53-man roster, though it might go back down to one if/when they activate Austin Jackson. My point is, why the need to dump Gaskin?

From Karen Dube (@karmablitzhard):

Bonjour Alain…Am I too late? What about getting Gaskin in the rotation since Chase seems to be on the struggle bus?

Bonjour Karen, not too late (but close). Your plan absolutely has merit and we saw it already in an earlier game, but keep in mind that happened when Salvon Ahmed was out with an injury. I actually think Ahmed ranks higher than Gaskin on the totem pole at the moment and I think we could see a repeat where three backs are used in a game, but only if Edmonds continues to struggle with dropped passes.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Alain, interested in your honest thoughts about Sunday’s game? For me it was a very uneven effort. It was an opportunity for this team to make a statement and they dropped the ball, literally. Thoughts?

Hey Craig, I might make the argument that the Steelers dropped the ball (when they were on defense) and that’s the only reason the Dolphins won. Yes, it was a very uneven performance, one where the only good thing to come out of it was getting the win because they couldn’t do anything offensively after the first two drives and they also lost Brandon Jones to that season-ending injury. And, yes, they could have made a statement on Sunday night on national television with a convincing win or a consistent performance on offense, but it wasn’t there. So as we sit right now, the one statement the Dolphins have made this season — but it’s a good one — is that they’re never to be counted out of a game.

