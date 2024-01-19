The Miami Dolphins are headed into one of the most difficult offseasons in franchise history because of how cap strapped the team's books are, and how many contributors are impending free agents.

That means it will be a challenge to renovate the 2023 roster that finished 11-6 with a first round exit in the playoffs this past season, improving on it for the 2024 season.

Even though Miami's $19 million over the projected cap heading into next week's start of free agency, don't be surprised to see the team become aggressive in overhauling the roster because owner Steve Ross values winning free agency, and that means paying for upgrades.

When we begin the offseason, which officially starts on March 11 with the legal tampering period, it's always important to assess the talent that is already in-house because it helps us determine what's likely on the shopping list.

Here's a breakdown of the Dolphins' existing offensive roster, and a snapshot of the impending free agents.

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

Signed: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) and had a 101.1 passer rating, produced the type of season that earned him the AFC starting spot in the Pro Bowl. White was solid in his limited snaps, and Thompson spent most of the season running the scout team. Tagovailoa is slated to play on his fifth-year option, which is worth $23.2 million, and the Dolphins plan to offer him a multi-year deal, which would help create cap space this offseason. But it’s going to be a challenge nailing down a price-point per season with Tagovailoa and his camp. Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence, four veteran starters who will either be seeking new deals, or receiving a contract extension this spring, could help set the market for Tagovailoa on a multi-year deal.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)

Signed: Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks

Free agents: Salvon Ahmed and Darrynton Evans

Analysis: Mostert had the best season in his nine-year career, rushing for 1,012 yards and scoring a franchise record 21 touchdowns in the 15 games he played. But the 31-year-old was unable to finish yet another NFL season because of injuries. While Achane remains a team leader, don't be surprised if the backfield is handed to Achane, who set an NFL record for highest yards per carry average (7.8) for a back with a minimum of 100 carries, and was named to the All Rookie team. Wilson sparingly contributed this season, which puts him and his $2.9 million salary in the potential purge zone because releasing him creates an identical amount of cap space. Brooks impressed Miami's coaches as an undrafted rookie, and was a core special teams contributor.

DOLPHINS RECEIVERS (6)

Signed: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, Matthew Sexton

Free agents: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen, River Cracraft, Freddie Swain

Analysis: Hill and Waddle produced 2,813 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 191 catches, and that’s despite collectively missing four games, and each being slowed by ankle injuries in the final month of the season. They clearly make up one of the NFL’s best receiver duos, but the Dolphins had little behind them. Wilson was Miami’s third best receiver, but he wasn’t impactful (22 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns) in his 545 offensive snaps. And Berrios, Claypool and Chosen were all disappointments. However, it's possible one or more could return for veteran minimum salaries. Ezukanma spent most of the season on injured reserve, but has fallen short of expectations in his first two seasons. And Sanders and Schwartz haven’t proven they are anything more than practice squad talents. Don’t be surprised when the Dolphins extend Hill’s contract to create cap room, and opt into Waddle’s fifth-year option this offseason, which guarantees him $15.6 million in 2025.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

Signed: Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner and Fullback Alec Ingold,

Free agents: Tyler Kroft, Nick Bowers

Analysis: Smythe finished third on the team in receptions, pulling in 35 catches for 366 yards, and Hill was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, playing 343 offensive snaps in Miami’s two-tight end package. The Dolphins are excited about Hill’s upside and potential, primarily because he’s an excellent blocker, like Ingold and Smythe. That’s a prerequisite for this group. Conner spent all season on Miami’s practice squad, and contributed in three games as a special teams contributor. The Dolphins seemingly want a pass catching threat, which explains why Miami hosted former Florida International standout Jonnu Smith on a free agent visit on March 5th, and are negotiating a contract with this 78 game starter. Don’t be surprised if the Dolphins alter Ingold and Smythe’s contracts slightly, turning some of their base salary into a roster bonuses to create needed cap space.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)

Signed: Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes, Chasen Hines

Free agents: Conner Williams, Robert Hunt, Isaiah Wynn, Kendall Lamm, Robert Jones (RFA), Jonotthan Harrison, Matt Skura

Analysis: The Dolphins were forced to use 12 different starting combinations of offensive linemen because of injuries every one of the day-one starters were plagued with, and finished with three backups in all of the interior spots. But Miami still delivered one of the best offensive line performances of the season, paving the way for the NFL’s top ranked offense in yardage (401.3) per game. Miami was sixth in rushing yards (135.8), and first in yards per carry (5.1), and tied for fourth best in sacks allowed, and first in quarterback hits allowed. Rebuilding the line won’t be easy because Williams, Hunt, Wynn and Lamm, who were all starters last season, are free agents, and Armstead is flirting with the idea of retiring after 11 seasons. But the left tackle, who was selected to his five-time Pro Bowl this season, is owed $14.2 million in 2024, and most of it becomes guaranteed at the start of the league year, so don’t be surprised if he plays another season. Outside of re-signing a starter or two, the Dolphins need to find more young offensive linemen to develop.