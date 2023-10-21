Dolphins-Eagles Week 7 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 6-1 on the 2023 season when they face the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 2.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

Analysis: "This is the game of the week, featuring two 5-1 teams. The Eagles are coming off a bad loss to the Jets on the road, while the Dolphins have won the last two over bad teams. The Eagles will regroup here, but I think both teams will score a lot. This will be a fun shootout. But the Eagles take it."

Prediction: Eagles 35, Dolphins 29

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Eagles

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Eagles

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Eagles

Matt Verderame Prediction: Eagles

Jarrett Bell Prediction: Dolphins 28, Eagles 26

Chris Bumbaca Prediction: Eagles 32, Dolphins 28

Nate Davis Prediction: Dolphins 30, Eagles 23

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 28, Eagles 23

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Eagles 28, Dolphins 25

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Eagles 25, Dolphins 23

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz Prediction: Eagles 31, Dolphins 28

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 29, Eagles 21

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts meet in an anticipated matchup between former Alabama quarterbacks. Tagovailoa took four sacks in Miami's only loss this season, and the Eagles are sure to dial up the pressure as a result. Hurts – who has struggled with interceptions – will have a bounce-back game, and the defense will break a three-game turnover drought. Miami will be a popular upset pick here, but we'll stick with the home team coming off an embarrassing loss to the Jets."

Prediction: Eagles 34, Dolphins 30

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins’ offense is on a completely different level than anybody else in the NFL. The offense also happens to be particularly strong in attacking the area of the field where the Eagles’ defense is particularly weak. Additionally, Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to get the ball out quickly will mitigate the effectiveness of the Eagles’ imposing pass rush. However, A.J. Brown exists, the Dolphins’ passing defense is not great, and their strength — the pass rush — will be slowed down by the Eagles’ offensive line. We also mustn’t forget what happened in Week 1 against the Chargers’ rushing attack. Philadelphia runs the ball much better than Los Angeles."

Adam Beasley Prediction: Eagles

David Bearman Prediction: Dolphins

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins

Jay Morrison Prediction: Dolphins

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins

Analysis: "The Dolphins are averaging 37.2 points per game. That’s the most for any team through the first six weeks in the past 10 seasons. Not bad! Miami fell behind 14-0 to the Panthers last week, and it didn’t matter. The Dolphins came back and scored 35 straight points en route to another victory.

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last week, which included Jalen Hurts throwing an uncharacteristic interception late in the fourth quarter against the Jets. Two big differences with this Eagles offense, compared to last season:

They’re turning the ball over at a much higher rate. With Hurts as their starter last season, they turned it over on 7.7 percent of their offensive possessions. Through six weeks this season, that number’s all the way up to 14.3 percent. They haven’t been nearly as efficient in the red zone. The Eagles are converting 45.5 percent of their red zone trips into touchdowns, compared to 68.6 percent last season.

I don’t expect the Eagles defense to slow down the Dolphins much, but their pass rush has a chance to impact the game. And this feels like it’ll be a run-heavy game plan in which the Eagles try to sustain long drives. I’ve gone back and forth a few times here, but I like the Eagles to bounce back in a close one at home."

Prediction (against the spread): Eagles -2.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, former teammates and competitors in the Alabama quarterback room, square off for the first time at the professional level. They steward the top two offenses in the NFL in yards per game (Miami at 498.7 yards per game, Philadelphia at 395.0). This matchup will also feature the NFL's top two rushing teams (Miami at 181.8 yards per game, Philadelphia at 150). -- Tim McManus"

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 30, Eagles 27

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 35, Eagles 30

Mike Florio Prediction: Eagles 28, Dolphins 27

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 27, Eagles 24

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 27, Eagles 24

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 33, Eagles 27

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Eagles 30, Dolphins 26

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Eagles 31, Dolphins 27

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 27, Eagles 24

Analysis: "This is a great primetime matchup between two of the best teams in football. The Miami Dolphins’ offense has been historically productive through the first six weeks. If Miami is going to beat a premium team such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Tua Tagovailoa’s passing attack will lead the way — especially because Philadelphia has been one of the harder teams to run against this season. A major obstacle for Miami is that Philadelphia’s pass rush has a trench advantage in this matchup. If rookie DT Jalen Carter returns to action, Philadelphia has a major advantage in the interior. That talent gap will widen further if Dolphins C Connor Williams misses this contest. The Eagles’ skill group will also be a lot for Miami’s struggling defense to handle. If Jalen Hurts bounces back after a rough outing against the Jets, the Eagles can walk away with a win."

Prediction: Eagles 30, Dolphins 27

Analysis: "The Eagles lost to the Jets because they had a season-high 22.7 percent of their carries stopped for no gain or a loss. In all, they were hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 40.9 percent of their rushes, also their worst of any game this season. That won’t happen against the Dolphins. The Eagles are going to put up some points, just not as many as the Dolphins — even with Darius Slay and Jalen Carter back for the Eagles defense. Did you realize that Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passer rating, passing touchdowns, passing yards, TDs per attempt, yards per attempt and yards per completion?"

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins plus 2.5

Analysis: "The Dolphins have two key players listed as questionable for the game and it just seemed more likely the Dolphins will have Xavien Howard available than center Connor Williams, whose absence would not help against the Eagles' dominant defensive line. However, we can't help but go back to the start of that Buffalo game, with Liam Eichenberg at center, when the Dolphins offense was functioning just like he has all season before some sloppy execution changed the game before the Bills really asserted their dominance. So what happens if the Dolphins don't have the same kind of sloppiness? Has any team really been able to slow down the track meets Miami produces on a weekly basis? And, as we mentioned before, this just doesn't look like quite the same Eagles team as last season that just physically overpowered team after team. In this one, the Dolphins can't keep that from happening enough for their speed on offense to ultimately make the difference. This game should come down to the wire, and it says here the Dolphins stamp themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders with a massive victory on the road."

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Eagles 24

