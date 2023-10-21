Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Eagles Week 7 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their 2023 record to 6-1 when they face the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 7 Dolphins-Eagles matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-1) vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (5-1)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 22

TIME: 8:20 p.m. ET

SITE: Lincoln Financial Field; Philadelphia, Pa.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 8 p.m. and midnight ET in Philadelphia will be between 48 and 52 degrees, according to AccuWeather, with cloudy skies but no rain in the forecast. The wind is expected to be 17-18 mph with gusts up to 36 mph.

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sidelines)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Eagles by 2.5 (over/under 51.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) is out; CB Xavien Howard (groin), FB Alec Ingold (foot), CB Nik Needham (Achilles) and OL Connor Williams (groin) are questionable.

Eagles — S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) are out

DOLPHINS-EAGLES REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Series record: The Dolphins lead 9-6

Last five meetings:

Dec. 1, 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Eagles 31

Nov. 15, 2015 at Philadelphia; Dolphins 20, Eagles 19

Dec. 11, 2011 at Miami; Eagles 26, Dolphins 10

Nov. 18, 2007 at Philadelphia; Eagles 17, Dolphins 7

Dec. 15, 2003 at Miami; Eagles, 34, Dolphins 27

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 18 (1987 at Philadelphia; Dolphins 28, Eagles 10)

Eagles' largest margin of victory: 16 (2011 at Miami; Eagles 26, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 68 points (2019 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Eagles 31)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 20 points (1978 at Philadelphia; Eagles 17, Dolphins 3)

Former Eagles players with the Dolphins:

RB Raheem Mostert (2015, practice squad), LB Duke Riley (2019-20)

Former Eagles coaches with the Dolphins:

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, safeties coach Joe Kasper

Former Dolphins players with the Eagles:

Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (2013 offseason)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Eagles:

DE/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Despite perhaps not looking as dominant as they did in 2023 during their run to the Super Bowl, the Eagles still ended up as one of the two final teams (along with the 49ers) to lose a game this season, dropping a 20-14 decision against the Jets last Sunday after starting 5-0. While the Eagles lost both of their coordinators from last season when Shane Steichen (Colts) and Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals) became head coaches, Philadelphia remains a deep and talented led by perhaps the best OL-DL combination in the NFL, along with 2022 NFL MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts and a dynamic wide receiver tandem with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

In terms of personnel, where the Eagles perhaps have become vulnerable these days, as the result of injuries and offseason losses, is in the secondary and that's not a good place to be for any defense trying to slow down the high-powered Miami offense. While the Dolphins overall failed in their first major test of the season at Buffalo, let's not forget they marched right down the field the first two times they had the ball. While the Dolphins probably won't face a defensive front as good and deep as this one all season (Buffalo does come close), we've seen enough from the Miami offense all season to think they can have success offensively.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

While the Dolphins defense overall had a strong performance against the Giants and played well against Carolina after that dreadful first quarter, it's fair to question how well it will hold up against a high-level like that of the Eagles, particularly since right tackle Lane Johnson looks ready to go after sustaining an ankle injury last week. Philadelphia has the ability to hurt defenses with both its running game or passing game, making it a major challenge. And then there's always the issue of turnovers. The Dolphins had two of those against Buffalo and simply didn't have the margin for error to overcome them.

FINAL DOLPHINS-EAGLES PREDICTION

The Dolphins have two key players listed as questionable for the game and it just seemed more likely the Dolphins will have Xavien Howard available than center Connor Williams, whose absence would not help against the Eagles' dominant defensive line. However, we can't help but go back to the start of that Buffalo game, with Liam Eichenberg at center, when the Dolphins offense was functioning just like he has all season before some sloppy execution changed the game before the Bills really asserted their dominance. So what happens if the Dolphins don't have the same kind of sloppiness? Has any team really been able to slow down the track meets Miami produces on a weekly basis? And, as we mentioned before, this just doesn't look like quite the same Eagles team as last season that just physically overpowered team after team. In this one, the Dolphins can't keep that from happening enough for their speed on offense to ultimately make the difference. This game should come down to the wire, and it says here the Dolphins stamp themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders with a massive victory on the road. Dolphins 26, Eagles 24

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

