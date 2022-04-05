Dolphins 2022 Draft: Could the Other BC Lineman Be In Play?

The Miami Dolphins could go looking for an interior offensive lineman when they finally get to make a selection in the 2022 NFL draft

Though it ultimately wasn't a terrible price to pay considering how they were able to fortify the roster in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins pretty much will be spectators during the 2022 NFL draft.

As the result of the trade for game-breaking wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins now aren't scheduled to make a selection until the end of the third round.

As things stood as of the morning of April 5, only the Super Bowl champion Rams were scheduled to have to wait longer to make their first pick than the Dolphins — Miami picking 92nd overall and the Rams picking 94th.

What this means is that we pretty much can forget about mock draft roundups because trying to project third-round selections, with all due respect to those who produce full mock drafts or three-round mock drafts, is like trying to make halfcourt shots in basketball.

With that said, we'll examine in the weeks and days leading up to the draft some prospects who, based on most projections, could be available once the Dolphins start making picks and could make sense for the team.

And we'll start here with Boston College center Alec Lindstrom.

Why He Could Be a Good Fit for the Dolphins

The Dolphins made two significant additions to their offensive line in free agency when they signed tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams, but they certainly wouldn't object to adding more competition at center.

Michael Deiter started last season and likely will get a long look at retaining the job, but his return certainly doesn't eliminate the possibility of adding a center through the draft — or even in the second wave of free agency.

One also could argue the Dolphins simply could use depth there, especially after they used three different starters in 2021 — Deiter, Greg Mancz and Austin Reiter — and Deiter is the only true center currently on the roster.

Oh, and we left the obvious for last: Lindstrom played at BC under Matt Applebaum, the new Dolphins offensive line coach, and he's very familiar with the zone-blocking scheme.

"I'll do whatever you want to me to do," Lindstrom said at the combine. "I'll do power zone, whatever. I don't think I'm pigeonholed. I just think my strengths are in the zone scheme. Again, if I gotta do power, that's what I'll do. Whatever I have to do to help the team win, that's what I'll do, but the thing I like about zone scheme is you take a guy like me that's 6-3, 298 pounds, not the biggest guy, you know, but I'm athletic, I'm fast and I've got a guy in front of me that's 350 pounds and he's an immovable object and then using things like, hey, it's a zone scheme, if I get this guy moving and running lateral, he's not as strong when he's moving lateral. Using things like that, the positional leverage and using my speed to get them moving where their strength can kind of be neutralized, is where I make my money."

Because of the familiarity with Applebaum and the zone-blocking scheme, guard Zion Johnson often was mentioned as a potential Dolphins target for the 29th overall selection — but that was before that pick was sent to Kansas City in the Tyreek Hill trade.

Alec Lindstrom Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Bible: "Alec Lindstrom is a starting-caliber center in a zone-blocking scheme that wins with intelligence, strength and technique. He is a late second-round/early third-round prospect for 2022."

BC Bulletin: "In the NFL, Alec Lindstrom projects as a backup center in a zone-blocking offense. Lindstrom has an excellent mental makeup, both from a processing and competitive standpoint. ... Overall, Lindstrom lacks some of the physical tools necessary for succeeding in the NFL. He has issues with flexibility and balance, bending at his back instead of sinking with his hips. This prevents him from maintaining his anchor in pass protection and from getting a significant push in the run game. ... With that being said, Lindstrom still has the movement skills and ability to block in space that will make him effective in a zone-blocking scheme. Relying on his mental acuity and understanding of schemes/assignments, he should be a serviceable backup that can play in the NFL for a long time. If he is flanked by good guards, he should be an effective if unremarkable NFL player." ... Grade: 6.0 / 10 (scheme-specific long-term backup)

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein): "Gritty, competitive center with below-average NFL size and athletic qualities. Lindstrom has a good feel for landmarks but doesn't play with enough bend or lateral quickness to consistently get to where he needs to go. He will turn base blocks into wrestling matches but needs to play with more accurate hands to help improve his win percentage. He can square and scrap against downhill rushers but loses balance in his base when he's forced to slide and mirror. Lindstrom has backup potential but a lack of traits and versatility could hurt his cause." ... Lindstrom's projection was "candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad."

CBSSports.com: "Plays with a mean streak and looks for work when disengaged. Extensive starting experience. Smart player with an NFL pedigree. Plays to the whistle. ... Lacks overall strength and anchor; drags too much on bull rushes. Struggles playing with good leverage and that limits his contributions in the run game. Limited overall athleticism." ... Pro comparison is Matt Skura, who signed with the Dolphins as a free agent last offseason but did not make the 53-man roster.

Mark Konezny - USA Today Sports

Alec Lindstrom's College Career and Bio

-- Three-year starter at Boston College.

-- First-team All-ACC selection each of the past two seasons.

-- Finalist for the 2021 Rimington Trophy given to the nation's best center (won by Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum).

-- Ranked as the third-best pass-blocking center in 2021 by Pro Football Focus.

-- Declared early for the NFL draft.

-- Brother of 2019 Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Chris Lindstrom and son of Chris Lindstrom, who played 19 games for three teams in the 1980s.