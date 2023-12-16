Dolphins hold off on adding Chris Brooks to the 53-man roster, elevate tailback Darrynton Evans up from the practice squad instead

There were mixed signals in the Miami Dolphins' roster moves Saturday in terms of what it means for the availability of rookie running back De'Von Achane.

The Dolphins made two decision involving running backs, failing to activate Chris Brooks to the 53-man roster by the 4 p.m. deadline and downgrading him to OUT, and elevating running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad.

That will give them four active running backs for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, though Achane is questionable with a toe injury.

It's the second time Evans has been elevated from the practice squad, and the first time was against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Black Friday and he replaced Achane in the lineup that day.

Brooks, who has been sidelined for nearly two months because of a knee injury, must be added to the 53-man roster next week or he will have to remain on IR for the rest of the season. He was ruled out for the Jets game Saturday.

If Achane is kept out of the game, the Dolphins will have Raheem Mostert, who has been nursing a knee injury for the second half of the season, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Evans as the only tailbacks available for Sunday's game — the same as the first Jets game.

Evans, who played in Miami's last game against the Jets, gained 16 yards on two carries he handled against the Jets, but also lost a fumble.

Evans wasn't the only practice squad player promoted for the Jets game. Rookie cornerback cornerback Ethan Bonner also got the practice squad call-up on Saturday.

Special teams being watered down?

The Dolphins have three key special teams contributors — linebacker Duke Riley, and safeties Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell — expected to start on defense because of injuries, and that is likely what inspired Bonner's promotion, which puts him in position to play in his first regular season NFL game.

Bonner’s name might be familiar to Dolphins fans because the former Stanford standout was name-dropped by All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill as one of the fastest players on the team.

He’s the only player outside of Hill to clock a Dolphins-best 22 mph during the offseason workout program.

Bonner was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine or the Senior Bowl, but at Stanford's Pro Day he ran a 4.39 seconds 40-yard dash.

Bonner has experience playing the nickel and dime cornerback spot in Miami’s defense, and with Jevon Holland being a game-time decision because of the MCL strains in both his knees that has shelved him for the past two games, the Dolphins expect to use Nik Needham at safety instead of cornerback.

Backup center gets shelved

The discovery that Miami used its two practice squad elevations on Evans and Bonner is a good indicator that Liam Eichenberg, who has been rehabbing a calf injury all week, will be available to play against the Jets.

Eichenberg is expected to replace Connor Williams as the Dolphins' new starting center following the season-ending knee injury Williams suffered last week, but he was unable to practice all week.

The Dolphins signed two centers, Jonotthon Harrison and Matt Skura, this week to address Williams' injury and Eichenberg's uncertain status, and not calling Skura up from the practice squad means Miami gives Eichenberg a legit chance to play, if not start.