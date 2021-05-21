Ranking the Dolphins' Position Groups

Analyzing every position group on the Miami Dolphins and breaking down which are the best

The Miami Dolphins have been building up their roster throughout the offseason, most recently with the 2021 NFL draft.

A few weeks back we examined what the post-draft depth chart might look like, but now it's time to look at the relative strength of each position.

Here then is an overview of the Dolphins' position units, following by our ranking:

QUARTERBACKS

Projected starter: Tua Tagovailoa

Remaining depth chart: Jacoby Brissett, Reid Sinnett

Outlook: This is easily the biggest question surrounding the Dolphins heading into the 2021 season, particularly as it pertains to Tua Tagovailoa. While there's obviously hope and optimism that he'll take a significant step forward in his second season, the reality is that there's no guarantee it will happen. That uncertainty is why, among other things, the Dolphins were given only two initial prime-time appearances on the 2021 regular season schedule. In Brissett, the Dolphins have a very serviceable backup.

RUNNING BACKS

Projected starter: Myles Gaskin

Remaining depth chart: Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, Malcolm Perry, Gerrid Doaks, Jordan Scarlett

Outlook: This is the most controversial spot on the team because of the Dolphins' decision in the past two drafts not to take any of the prospects selected in one of the first two rounds. GM Chris Grier expressed after the 2021 draft his confidence in the current group of running backs, though the team did later put in a waiver claim for former Detroit Lions second-round pick Kerryon Johnson, only to see him end up with the Eagles instead. The Dolphins do have some talent in this group, but it's fair to question whether they have a bona fide No. 1 back on their roster.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Projected starters: DeVante Parker, Will Fuller V, Jaylen Waddle,

Remaining depth Chart: Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, Robert Foster, Kirk Merritt, Kai Locksley

Outlook: This group could end up looking a whole lot different than the one that ended the 2020 season, considering the offseason additions of Waddle and Fuller along with the return of opt-out players Wilson and Hurns and Williams coming back from a second major injury in two years. It's a group that's got a lot of potential and should be infinitely better than last season.

TIGHT ENDS

Projected starter: Durham Smythe

Remaining depth chart: Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long, Adam Shaheen, Chris Myarick, Jibri Blount

Outlook: The selection of Long in the third round of the 2021 draft caught many by surprise because the Dolphins already had good depth at the position with Gesicki, Smythe and Shaheen. How things shake out in terms of playing time — assuming all four will be on the roster in 2021 — will be fascinating to watch.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Projected starters: LT Austin Jackson, LG Solomon Kindley, C Matt Skura, RG Robert Hunt, RT D.J. Fluker

Remaining depth chart: G/T Liam Eichenberg, G/T Jesse Davis, C/G Michael Deiter, C Cameron Tom, T Adam Pankey, T Larnel Coleman, T Jonathan Hubbard, G Durval Queiroz Neto, C Tyler Gauthier, T Timon Parris

Outlook: The Dolphins have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years, using seven draft picks in the past three years and signing veterans like Skura and Fluker (along with the now-departed Ereck Flowers). There's a lot of young talent in this group, the latest being 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, but at this point it's been more about potential than production. That's clearly the next challenge for this group, but there is reason for optimism.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Projected starters: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Emmanuel Ogbah

Remaining Depth Chart: Zach Sieler, Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Jason Strowbridge, Benito Jones, Tyshun Render, Nick Coe, Jonathan Ledbetter

Outlook: Maybe it would be easier to just talk about the front seven as opposed to splitting up the defensive line and linebackers, but we'll choose the latter route. Davis really came on in the second half of the 2020 season and ended up earning All-Rookie honors, while Ogbah was a revelation in his first year in Miami after coming over as a free agent. There's good depth at this position as well with Sieler, newcomer Butler and Jenkins, who's an underappreciated run-stuffer.

LINEBACKERS

Projected starters: Andrew Van Ginkel, Benardrick McKinney, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips

Remaining depth chart: Elandon Roberts, Vince Biegel, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson, Kylan Johnson

Outlook: This group will have two key new faces in McKinney and Phillips, the veteran trade acquisition and the first-round pick. Baker had a really good 2020 season and Van Ginkel made a lot of things happen in limited playing time. The possibilities for this group are really interesting, though there is very little in terms of proven depth — particularly with Roberts a bit of a question mark heading into the 2021 season because of his December knee injury.

SECONDARY

Projected starters: CB Xavien Howard, CB Byron Jones, S Eric Rowe, S Jason McCourty

Remaining depth chart: S Brandon Jones, S Jevon Holland, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Nik Needham, CB Justin Coleman, CB Jamal Perry, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Nate Holley, CB Terrell Bonds, CB Tino Ellis, S Brian Cole, CB Javaris Davis, CB Trill Williams

Outlook: There's a big question as to who will end up starting at the deep safety position after the release of veteran Bobby McCain, though maybe it'll end up being former New England Patriots DB Jason McCourty. With Howard and Byron Jones the Dolphins have about as good a cornerback tandem as there is in the NFL — and don't buy the notion that Jones had a bad year in 2020 because he didn't — and the hope is that Igbinoghene can take a big step in his second season. Coleman could challenge for the nickel corner job, though Holland also could figure in the battle given his experience doing that at Oregon. With Brandon Jones and Holland, the Dolphins have a lot of promise at safety.

SPECIALISTS

Projected starters: K Jason Sanders, P Michael Palardy, LS Blake Ferguson, PR Jaylen Waddle, KR Jakeem Grant

Remaining depth chart: PR Jakeem Grant, KR Noah Igbinoghene, LS Rex Sunahara

Outlook: Sanders was the best kicker in the NFL last season, period. Palardy was a solid NFL punter for a few years before he missed all of 2020 with an injury. And the Dolphins will have a dynamic returner on their roster next season regardless of what happens with Grant.

POSITION RANKINGS

1. Wide receiver — Top-end talent with Parker, Waddle and Fuller, and lots of depth.

2. Tight end — There might not be a Kelce or Kettle here, but it's a good group.

3. Defensive line — Depth is what makes this group stand out.

4. Secondary — The CB tandem of Howard and Jones is just really, really good.

5. Specialists — Sanders was the best kicker in 2020 and the return game should be electric.

6. Linebacker — There's a lot of really good young talent but questionable depth.

7. Quarterback — Tagovailoa might yet become a franchise quarterback, but he still has to prove it.

8. Offensive line — As with quarterback, there's a lot of potential here but it needs to happen.

9. Running back — There's just not a pure No. 1 running back on the roster.