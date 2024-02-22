Analyzing Dolphins-Related Free Agency "Best Fits"

The Dolphins have three players ranked by ESPN among the top 50 free agents

We're now a little less than three weeks away from the start of the 2024 free agent period, which is when we'll find out who many front-line players will be playing for next season.

It's an exciting time of year that actually begins with NFL analysts everywhere projecting where the top pending free agents will end up.

The Miami Dolphins have their share of those high-profile free agents, and three of them were ranked in the top 50 around the league by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, who then came up with a best fit for all 50 of those players.

Based on Bowen's "best fits" projections, the Dolphins will be losing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the New England and guard Robert Hunt to the San Francisco 49ers, while they'll retain center Connor Williams.

On the flip side, Bowen has the Dolphins as the best fit for pending Baltimore Ravens free agent Jadeveon Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

COULD THE DOLPHINS REALLY LOSE WILKINS AND HUNT?

Wilkins, Hunt and Williams almost unanimously are ranked as the Dolphins' top three pending free agents, and retaining all three no doubt will be difficult given the team's precarious salary-cap situation.

Wilkins is the big one, though, a foundational piece and tone-setter on defense who was the team's first draft pick after GM Chris Grier assumed real personnel control in 2019.

It's difficult to envision the Dolphins being willing to let Wilkins go, particularly when they have the option of applying the franchise tag on him if they can't reach agreement on a long-term deal before the start of the league year March 13.

Keeping both Hunt and Williams also will be tricky given the cap constraints, and one would think that Hunt might be able to land a bigger deal on the open market this offseason because Williams must rebound from the torn ACL he sustained in the Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans last December.

While he projected the Dolphins keeping Williams, Bowen mentioned to keep an eye on the Chicago Bears as a potential suitor. there's some irony there considering the Dolphins traded center Dan Feeney to the Bears last summer after they had signed him as a free agent last offseason.

As for Clowney, it's not like the Dolphins haven't tried to land him before.

He certainly would help the edge defender position with his run-stopping ability more than anything else, but he's also got pass-rushing ability.

Adding Clowney would add depth and help soften the blow of potentially having to start the season without Bradley Chubb and/or Jaelan Phillips or having them at less than 100 percent.

OTHER HIGHLY RANKED DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS

Pro Football Focus didn't limit its ranking of the top free agents to 50; they went all the way to 200.

And beyond the top three of Wilkins, Hunt and Williams, PFF had five other Dolphins players on its list.

Those players were LB Andrew Van Ginkel, DT Raekwon Davis, S DeShon Elliott, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., and S Brandon Jones.

Wilson officially became a pending free agent Friday when his contract voided after he had restructured it last offseason.