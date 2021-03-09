Report: Dolphins Trade for OT Wilson

The Miami Dolphins did a low-risk, high-reward trade Monday when they acquired 2020 Tennessee Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson in a deal that involved a swap of late-round picks.

The Dolphins will be sending Tennessee their 2021 seventh-round pick for Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round selection, according to SI NFL Senior Reporter Albert Breer.

The trade pretty much consisted of Tennessee giving up on Wilson after he had a troublesome rookie season.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson indicated in mid-February that he had not had any contact with Wilson for months and said that Wilson would have to "make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football. And that's going to be on him."

Wilson was the 29th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft after he played at the University of Georgia and he was expected to take over as the starting right tackle after Jack Conklin left via free agency.

NFL Draft Bible described Wilson heading into the 2020 draft as a "potential day one starter at the right tackle position who could occupy that role for many years to come."

But Wilson ultimately played only one game as a rookie, getting three snaps on offense and one on special teams. He missed four games after landing on the COVID-19 Reserve list, one after being suspended for a violation of team rules and the final four after being placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Interestingly, Wilson played at Georgia alongside Dolphins 2020 fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley, who showed promise as a mauler in the run game as a rookie. And that's the same kind of attributes Wilson possesses.

In a best-case scenario, Wilson can compete for the starting right tackle job with 2020 second-round pick Robert Hunt and veteran Jesse Davis, with both Hunt and Davis having the ability to slide inside to guard.

Wilson attended Poly Prep Country Day in New York, the same high school attended by Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Now, it will be up to Flores and the Dolphins coaches to try to get Wilson back on the right track.

There's obviously a lot of talent there but also some issues to get worked out.

The knee-jerk reaction is to suggest acquiring Wilson means the Dolphins absolutely won't be taking Penei Sewell in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but let's realize that Wilson certainly won't arrive in Miami as a sure thing.

If he pans out, that will be great, but there certainly are no guarantees.

Given the low price to get him, though, it's certainly worth a shot.