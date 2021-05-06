Dolphins Adding Another Former Patriots Player

Here comes another former New England player to Miami.

The Dolphins this time reportedly are bringing in veteran cornerback Jason McCourty, according to multiple reports.

McCourty, of course, is the twin brother of New England safety Devin McCourty and the two played together for the Patriots the past three seasons after Jason's one-year stint in Cleveland followed eight years with the Tennessee Titans.

Devin McCourty had a great tweet expressing his feelings on seeing his brother leave for another team.

Jason McCourty started 11 games for the Patriots last year but did not have an interception and his advanced metrics showed a 131.4 opponent passer rating when targeted, per pro-football-reference.com.

The addition of McCourty, who will turn 34 in August, provides even more depth to a Dolphins cornerback group that is led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and also includes 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, newcomer Justin Coleman and Jamal Perry.

There's obviously a little bit of uncertain there as well given the Howard situation, which involves him having a new agent, the strong possibility he'll be looking for a new contract having watching Jones surpass him in average salary last offseason, and the Dolphins' potential reluctance to give him a new contract just two years after signing him to a five-year extension.

Another possibility for McCourty is using him in the same center fielder role played last season by Bobby McCain, who the Dolphins released Thursday.

McCourty, of course, has a prior relationship with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, whose final season in New England was Jason's first with the Patriots.

McCourty started 12 games in that 2018 season and came up with a key pass breakup in the end zone to help the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

This offseason alone, the Dolphins have added former New England players Adam Butler, Jacoby Brissett (by way of Indianapolis) and Justin Coleman (by way of Detroit) to join previous Patriots additions Elandon Roberts, Calvin Munson, Jamal Perry and Eric Rowe.