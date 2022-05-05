Report: Dolphins Check Out Former First-Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins are looking into the idea of adding a running back

We brought up the possibility Wednesday that the Miami Dolphins could consider signing another veteran running back, and they're apparently very much thinking along the same lines.

The Dolphins brought in former New England Patriots first-round pick for a free agent visit, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Michel spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams after being acquired for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection.

After Cam Akers went down with an Achilles injury, Michel wound starting seven games and led the eventual Super Bowl champions with 845 rushing yards. He also had 21 catches for 128 yards.

While he's never emerged as a star, Michel nonetheless has had some good moments since entering the NFL as the 31st overall pick in 2018. He had more than 900 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons before dropping to 449 yards in 2020 when he played only nine games.

That season, combined with New England's depth at running back, led to the Patriots not to exercise his fifth-year option and set the stage for his trade to the Rams.

THE DOLPHINS AT THE RUNNING BACK POSITION

The Dolphins currently have four running backs on the roster, plus rookie free agent ZaQuandre White, whose signing hasn't become official yet, but the argument could be made that Michel is as good as any of them, if not better.

If the Dolphins had a depth chart at this time, Raheem Mostert likely would be the first-team halfback, though he's coming off a season cut short after one game because of a knee injury.

The other running backs on the roster are Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

Michel was expected to visit the Saints later this week, according to Fowler, but adding him to the roster certainly would be a smart move for the Dolphins.