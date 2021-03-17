One Center Question Answered for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reportedly will be losing center Ted Karras to the New England Patriots

There still was no definitive answer as of noon Wednesday who would be the team's starting center in 2021, but we now know who it won't be.

Hours before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent, Ted Karras agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to Jeff Howe from The Athletic.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero later reported the one-year deal will be worth $4 million.

It was just a year ago that Karras signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent, but he got only a one-year deal and that made him a free agent again.

Karras was the only offensive lineman to start all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020 and he generally turned in a solid performance.

His departure could mean a swap of centers between the Dolphins and Patriots because Miami is believed to be among the leading contenders for the services of New England starter David Andrews.

Karras was Andrews' backup for three years in New England until Andrews was forced to sit out the 2019 season because of blood clot issues that since have been resolved.

Pro Football Focus ranked Andrews slightly ahead of Karras in terms of 2020 performance.

Another option at center for the Dolphins could be three-time Pro Bowl selection Rodney Hudson, who requested and was granted his release by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.