Dolphins Re-Sign Another Free Agent

Make it three unrestricted free agents re-signed by the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced Wednesday morning it had re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts, who was an unrestricted free agency after first joining the team on a one-year contract last offseason.

The other unrestricted free agents re-signed by the Dolphins this offseason are linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Mack Hollins. Offensive lineman Adam Pankey also re-signed with the team after not being extended a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.

Roberts wasn't in a great position to score big in free agency because of a serious knee injury he sustained in the thrilling Week 16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The injury was bad enough to wonder whether Roberts will be ready for the start of training camp this summer.

Before he was injured, Roberts played 13 games with 11 starts and did a pretty solid job in run defense. His most memorable plays came on a couple of fourth-down stops.

Roberts also was elected as one of the captains on defense, along with the now-departed Kyle Van Noy and Bobby McCain.

With the acquisition of Benardrick McKinney in a trade with Houston, Roberts figures to be used in a backup role once he returns from his injury.

With Roberts re-signed, the Dolphins have four unrestricted free agents still unsigned: running back Matt Breida, running back DeAndre Washington, tackle Julien Davenport and safety Kavon Frazier, along with non-tendered exclusive-rights free agent Jake Rudock and non-tendered restricted free agent Isaiah Ford.