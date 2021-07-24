Sports Illustrated home
McKinney Restructures His Contract

The Miami Dolphins linebacker was acquired this offseason in a trade with Houston
Along with signing two veterans Friday, the Dolphins also took care of some other business when they restructured the contract of inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

The move is listed on the transactions section of the team website.

While no details of the restructure have surfaced, logic dictates that it was done to free up some cap space as the Dolphins prepare to head to training camp.

McKinney joined the Dolphins this offseason in a trade with the Houston Texans. The Dolphins got McKinney, a second-round pick in 2015, and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft in exchange for edge defender Shaq Lawson and a 2021 sixth-round selection.

McKinney joined the Dolphins with three years left on a five-year extension he signed with Houston in 2018. McKinney had a 2021 cap number of $7.2 million prior to the restructure, according to overthecap.com, and there was no dead cap space involve over the final three years of the deal.

The other roster moves the Dolphins made Friday involved signing linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc and waived defensive end Nick Coe and long-snapper Rex Sunahara.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.

