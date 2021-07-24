The Lowdown on LeBlanc

Of the two veteran additions the Miami Dolphins made Friday, Shaquem Griffin will come to South Florida as a lot more well-known player than Cre'Von LeBlanc.

But LeBlanc, though he might not have Griffin's inspirational background, is an interesting story in itself as we dove into the person and what kind of player he could become for the Dolphins.

On the field, the Dolphins picked up an intriguing player who has some really good moments for the Philadelphia Eagles before his career was sidetracked by injuries.

Before we talk about how he could fit into the Miami secondary, this was what written about LeBlanc from SI Fan Nation NFL sister site Eagle Maven:

The Eagles originally claimed LeBlanc off waivers from Detroit in November of the 2018 season. While a virtual unknown he was forced into the lineup due to a rash of injuries and quickly ingratiated himself with the fan base with a workmanlike attitude and a willingness to tackle any job then-defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz put in front of him.

Affectionately known as “Strap,” the 5-foot-10, pound LeBlanc is a natural slot cornerback but always competed even when forced to play outside the numbers against bigger, lengthier, and faster players.

He ended up playing two-plus years with the Eagles, toiling in 21 games with six starts plus another three postseason games.

LeBlanc's biggest moment as an Eagles player came in the divisional round of the playoffs in New Orleans after the 2018 season when he picked off a pass from future Hall of Famer quarterback Drew Brees.

LeBlanc himself then finally confirmed the move on social media when he thanked the Eagles.

"I want to Thank the entire Philadelphia Eagles organization for taking a chance on me back in 2018 giving me an opportunity to prove and showcase what I could do on the field," LeBlanc wrote on social media. "It was definitely fun while it lasted.

"... with that being said I will be taking my talents to South Beach!!!"

Along with his ability, LeBlanc brings some experience to the position, as he joins Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Justin Coleman as the only cornerbacks on the Dolphins roster who have played more than two seasons in the NFL.

It's obviously not a given that LeBlanc will make the 53-man roster, but he could become a really good under-the-radar pick-up if he can regain the form he once showed in Philadelphia.

Off the field, LeBlanc has dabbled in music — actually, more than dabbled.

He has released, under the recording name of Strap, some rap songs, including one that dropped in April called "Desires."

LeBlanc said in a TMZ Sports interview he's serious about his music, though the focus right now clearly will be on football and making the Dolphins roster.

LeBlanc has bounced around in his NFL career, but he's been claimed off waivers twice, an indication that multiple teams around the league have seen something in him.

Whether he pans out in Miami is still to be determined, but his signing certainly was a worthwhile move a few days ahead of the start of training camp.