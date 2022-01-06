Dolphins Announce Team Award Winners

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle became the fifth rookie to be named Miami Dolphins team MVP

While the Miami Dolphins offense struggled for most of the 2021 NFL season, rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle was a bright spot.

His performance was rewarded Thursday when he was named the team MVP for the 2021 season.

Waddle became the first rookie to be named team MVP since 1966 when linebacker Zach Thomas was the recipient. The other rookies to be named team MVP were quarterbacks Bob Griese (1967), David Woodley (1980) and Dan Marino (1983).

Ironically, Waddle told the media Thursday afternoon it was Marino himself who told him he had won the award before adding that his mother is a big Marino fan.

The other award winners announced Thursday went to linebacker Elandon Roberts as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner, Jason McCourty winning the Don Shula Leadership Award, and rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips winning the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Waddle already has set franchise rookie records with 99 receptions and 988 receiving yards, and he needs three more catches to break the NFL’s rookie receptions record of 101, set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. This award is voted on by South Florida media who regularly cover the team and was re-named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2000.

Xavien Howard won the award in 2020.

McCOURTY AND THE DON SHULA LEADERSHIP AWARD

McCourty became the seventh player to win the award in his first season with the team, joining Ryan Fitzpatrick (2019), Frank Gore (2018), Karlos Dansby (2010), Chad Pennington (2008), Junior Seau (2003) and Fred Barnett (1996).

The winner the past two years was Ryan Fitzpatrick.

ROBERTS AND THE ED BLOCK COURAGE AWARD

Roberts was recognized with the Ed Block Courage Award for his comeback from the torn ACL he sustained in Week 16 of the 2020 season in that wild victory at Las Vegas. Each year, all 32 teams select a player to receive the Ed Block Courage Award. The recipient is selected by the Dolphins’ athletic training staff and symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication. The honoree also is a community role model.

The 2020 winner was defensive back Bobby McCain.

PHILLIPS AND THE COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Phillips is the first rookie to win the community service award dating back to its inception in 1987. Phillips, who played at the University of Miami, has been actively involved with the Lotus House, improving the lives of homeless women and children in Miami. He is part of the Dolphins’ Social Impact Committee, working to positively impact civic engagement, education and economic empowerment in South Florida.

The 2020 award was given the team's Social Impact Committee.