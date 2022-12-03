Dolphins-49ers Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 9-3 in the 2022 season when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "This is one of the best games of the week. The Miami offense against the 49ers defense will be a treat to watch. Can the 49ers slow down Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami passing game. The other thing to watch is whether Miami's defense, which hasn't played that well, can slow the 49ers offense. I don't think they do. The 49ers will take it."

Prediction: 49ers 28, Dolphins 22

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "It’s the Kyle Shanahan Bowl by the Bay, when a branch of his large coaching tree returns home. Mike McDaniel spent the vast majority of his NFL career working with Shanahan and apparently took good notes. McDaniel is running Shanahan’s offense better than his old boss is. The Dolphins outrank the 49ers in scoring (25.6 points per game to 22.6), points per drive (2.31 to 2.12), yards per play (6.3 to 5.9), yards per pass (8.1), red zone efficiency (64.1% to 55.6%) and EPA per play (.11 to .06). But none of that matters if the Dolphins can’t block Nick Bosa, Charles Omenihu, and Samson Ebukam, who have 60 pressures between them. That trio at full strength would have been a handful for the Dolphins. But without Austin Jackson and possibly Terron Armstead, who are both hurt, it could be a long day for Tua Tagovailoa. Getting back leading rusher Raheem Mostert (knee) will help."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: 49ers, 27, Dolphins 19

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 27, 49ers 24

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 27, 49ers

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Dolphins' offensive tackles are hurting and that's not a good development for Tua Tagovailoa against Nick Bosa and Samson Ebuksam. They will struggle to run well with a former 49er, likely Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tagovailoa won't have time to hit on big plays to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins' defense will have issues trying to slow down Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. This feels like the Cardinals game for San Francisco as it rebounds from a quiet offensive Week 12."

Prediction: 49ers 34, Dolphins 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC Sports

Analysis: "Looking for offensive fireworks? How does a game featuring Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Jaylen Waddle, George Kittle, Tua Tagovailoa and Brandon Aiyuk sound? Here's a hint: Boom."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: 49ers 29, Dolphins 27

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 34, 49ers 30

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOX Sports

Analysis: "The 49ers' stats seem somewhat boosted by unimpressive competition. I'm not totally sold. So I'll go the way of the Dolphins."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, 49ers 30

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "When a great defense faces a great offense, take the great defense."

Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 21

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "The 49ers are favored because they have the kind of defense that can slow down the high-scoring Dolphins offense, but I think Tyreek Hill is going to get open in the San Francisco secondary and the Dolphins will pull off the road upset."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, 49ers 27

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Availability matters. The Dolphins' offensive line has collapsed this season when left tackle Terron Armstead's been out, and he's doubtful for Sunday. Right tackle Austin Jackson (will) miss the game, and the compounding issue of both bookends being absent would be enough to flip my pick here. Otherwise, the Dolphins' offense is more trustworthy: Mike McDaniel has the better quarterback, better players and looks like the coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t live without. Even if Armstead doesn't end up playing, I like Miami to keep it close."

Prediction: 49ers 27, Dolphins 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "This is a battle of two of the hottest teams in the NFL, with the Dolphins riding a five-game winning streak and the 49ers on a four-game run. So something will have to give. The close working relationship between head coaches Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan, which has included 14 years together in the NFL, adds a great element to this matchup, which was a gem to begin with. Ultimately, this figures to boil down to the matchup between the Dolphins' third-ranked offense and the 49ers' top-ranked defense, and San Francisco has a bit of an edge coming in because of a home-field advantage but more importantly because of the Armstead injury because he's so important to the offensive line and even if he does play, he's likely not going to be at 100 percent. This season has showed us not to count out the Dolphins or underestimate them, but this does look like a tough one to pull out."

Prediction: 49ers 20, Dolphins 16

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

