Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Welker Talks Hall, And More

There was some good news on the Miami Dolphins' injury report Thursday with cornerback Xavien Howard back at practice, but three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead missed a second consecutive day with his toe injury.

Howard was listed as a limited participant with a groin injury after not participating Wednesday.

The other three changes on the injury report involved LB Melvin Ingram, DT Raekwon Davis and LB Channing Tindall. Ingram was removed from the injury report after getting a vet rest day Wednesday; Davis was limited with a knee injury after being a full participant the previous day; Tindall was a full participant after being limited with an illness.

Tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) again did not participate in practice; wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) again was limited; and TE Tanner Conner (knee) and FB Alec Ingold (shoulder) again were listed as full participants.

BILLS ARE BANGED UP

After conducting a walk-through Wednesday, the Bills ran a regular practice but five players did not participate.

Three of them are starting defensive backs, including top safety tandem Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (foot), along with cornerback Dane Jackson (neck).

RB Taiwan Jones, a special teams standout for the Bills, had a vet rest day, and former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips sat out with a hamstring injury.

Buffalo had five players listed as limited participants: WR Gabe Davis (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (foot), C Mitch Morse (elbow), DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and DT Tim Settle (calf).

Three players were listed as full participants: FB Reggie Gilliam (elbow), CB Cam Lewis (forearm) and LB Matt Milano (neck).

The Dolphins coordinators along with a few assistant coaches addressed the media Thursday, and these were some of the comments that stood out:

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith on the performance of Connor Williams at center: “We can’t speak highly enough about what Connor (Williams) has been able to do. I mean, making the transition from guard to center; it’s not as easy as it appears or I should say as he’s making it look. To be able to go on the road and execute the way he’s done has been just tremendous. I think it really stands to who he is as a person."

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on LB Andrew Van Ginkel's lack of playing time on defense: “Yeah, well, I would say the fact that he’s come back from appendix surgery in like two and a half weeks is pretty impressive in and of itself. I would say he’s working his way back. I would say he’s getting his weight back, which I feel like he’s getting at pretty much back to where it was. It’s very impressive that his mental makeup and his desire to get back as fast as he has, and then there’s a lot of times where just because everybody’s available to you doesn’t mean you want to rush them out there.'

Offensive line coach Matt Applebaum on how Greg Little fared in his first start at right tackle: “Yes, he did really well in there. I was proud of him. I think it’s been a little while since he played and he had a great week of preparation. He went out there against some good players and performed pretty well, so I was really happy for him. I think he was really proud of himself after the game. It was a really cool moment.”

Cornerbacks coach Sam Madison on what has impressed about rookie free agent Kader Kohou: “Mind-set. I talk to him all the time. I was like, ‘Man, coming into the league as far as me, like, I didn’t really have many friends in the National Football League. So all my friends were on the Miami Dolphins.’ So same with him. He was like, ‘I don’t know nobody. I have nobody in the league.’ So he takes everything to heart. He takes it seriously. He goes out there and he just works. So it’s just fun to be able to watch the things that he’s been able to do since he’s been here. Just being able to talk through some things with him and then goes out there and applies them. But he’s a hard-nosed, tough little young corner, and we try to get him in when we can.”

Wide receivers coach Wes Welker on Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle: “Their speed has really changed my perspective on the receiver position. Not totally changed my perspective, but not only do they have speed, but they’re dawgs. And they’re tough. It’s very rare to find guys that are that fast, that explosive, but aren’t track guys. They’re tough, they’re hard-nosed, they want to win, they compete, they bring it every day on the practice field. All those different things. I think that’s what sets them apart. We’re very fortunate to have two guys like that. There are still a lot of things that we can improve. But I think we’re definitely headed in the right direction.”

PLAYER NOTES

-- The Bills indeed will be without backup tackle Bobby Hart after his suspension for a postgame incident following the Monday night game against Tennessee was upheld after his appeal.

-- Running back Malcolm Brown, who spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins after signing after as an unrestricted free agent, is back with the Los Angeles Rams — on their practice squad.