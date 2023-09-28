Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Full Injury Report, TV Update, PFF High on Holland, and More

The Thursday injury report involved four changes for the Miami Dolphins, and all of them were positive.

The biggest, of course, was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle being removed from the injury report altogether after clearing concussion protocol.

Additionally, tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee) and center Connor Williams (groin) both returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis, after being kept out Wednesday, and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

On a disappointing note, WR River Cracraft (shoulder), WR Erik Ezukanma (neck) and OLB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) again did not practice.

Finally, RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) and TE Tyler Kroft (back) both were limited for a second consecutive day, while CB Eli Apple (neck) and TE Julian Hill (ankle) again were full participants.

Buffalo, meawhile, had a new player on its injury report Thursday: long-snapper Reid Ferguson, who did not practice because of a wrist injury. He's the older brother of Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson.

Safety Jordan Poyer didn't practice for a second consecutive day because of a knee injury, while every other player practiced at least on a limited basis.

DOLPHINS-BILLS GET BIGGER TV AUDIENCE

The showdown between the Dolphins and Bills undeniably is the game of the week in the NFL and it's kind of a shame it's stuck in a 1 p.m. window with flex scheduling not starting until Week 5.

But at least more TV markets are going to be getting the game, according to 506sports.com.

According to the website, after CBS affiliate requests, the following markets now will get the Dolphins-Bills game instead of having to watch the matchup between the 0-3 Chicago Bears and the 0-3 Denver Broncos: all the Michigan stations; Green Bay and Wausau, Wis.; Des Moines, Iowa; Fargo, N.D.; Mankato Minn.; Cape Girardeau and Kirksville, Mo; and all Montana stations.

Additionally, the folks in Erie, Pa., now will get the Miami-Buffalo game instead of the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Houston Texans.

PFF HIGH ON HOLLAND

Safety Jevon Holland got a lot of praise from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and safeties coach Joe Kasper in their media sessions Thursday, but they're not the only ones impressed with his work.

The third-year Dolphins player is ranked at the very top among NFL safeties, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus.

“It feels good, but it doesn’t really carry over to next week, so if I’m not performing week in and week out, then it doesn’t even really matter," Holland said Thursday. "It does feel good though. My dad is happy. If anybody is happy… my pops. He’s definitely bragging to his homeboys and what not.”

Holland has plenty of company when it comes to PFF accolades, though, because Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert also rank No. 1 at their position.

Here are some highlights from the media sessions of coordinator Frank Smith, Vic Fangio and Danny Crossman:

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith on what TE Julian Hill did well and whether he did it well enough to earn more playing time: “Yeah, he came in and executed. We needed him to do some things. Obviously in the tight end room, when one is in, one is out. Guys get an opportunity to step up and Julian has been very deliberate in this whole process and the way he’s approached since he’s arrived here. He really has great intent for blocking and shows good route speed and route intent, and just everything we’re looking at. Ultimately though, the first game when you play at that level, there are plenty of things he knows he needs to work at. Collectively, we’re excited for him to grow into this week with what he’s going to work on. Overall, a lot of the things we asked him to do, he did well with blocking and being in the right place at the right time, just like we ask all the other guys to do. Very pleased with what he did so far.”

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on CB Cam Smith being inactive and where he stands right now: “Cam has been getting better in practice. We’ve been giving him more reps. When you come down to your last couple DBs, special teams plays a part in that. Versatility plays a part in that. We only had three real safeties dressed last week, so we have to have an emergency fourth. So everything plays into that. But I think Cam’s progressing.”

Fangio on where he stands, as a matter of general philosophy, on the idea of having a cornerback shadow a wide receiver?: “It’s doable and I’ve done it a lot in my career. And then a lot of times, I haven’t. I don’t think with our team right now it’s something that we would do. But it could be down the line.”

Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman on what happened on Denver's kickoff return for a touchdown: “Multiple things. It was late in the game and we’re trying to get some different people in and had some different people in some different spots. Besides that, we had two guys not where they’re supposed to be on a fit and a little poor backside pursuit. When you do that, bad things are going to happen.”

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- RB Myles Gaskin has been signed to the Vikings practice squad for the second time — after they released him for a second time.

-- LB Kyle Van Noy, who played for the Dolphins in 2020, was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

-- T Isaiah Prince, a Dolphins sixth-round pick in 2019, was released by the Atlanta Falcons.

-- LB Malik Reed, who spent training camp with the Dolphins, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

-- T Geron Christian, who joined the Dolphins late last season and spent training camp with the Dolphins, signed with the Houston Texans practice squad.

