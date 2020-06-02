The Miami Dolphins' signing of draft picks had taken a pause after a flurry a few weeks ago, but they got back to it Tuesday when they agreed to terms with seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry.

The move was announced on Twitter by Perry's agent, Jason Bernstein.

Perry would become the first Dolphins 2020 draft pick to be signed since May 13 when third-round pick Brandon Jones, the safety from Texas, agreed to terms.

That capped a period of eight days when the Dolphins signed seven of their 11-player draft class.

Coming to terms during that time were first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa, second-round pick Raekwon Davis, fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley, fifth-rounders Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver, and sixth-round selection Blake Ferguson.

The three remaining draft picks to get signed are first-round selections Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, as well as second-round pick Robert Hunt, the offensive lineman from Louisiana-Lafayette.

It's interesting to note that Tagovailoa is one of only two first-round picks around the NFL who has signed, the other being Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

Perry played quarterback at Navy, but is listed as a running back on the Dolphins roster and he also could end up being used as a receiver and/or returner.

We did a complete profile on Perry, and what he could bring to the Dolphins a few weeks back.