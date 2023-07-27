It’s never a good sign to see one of the Miami Dolphins marquee players carted off the field, and that was the case at the end of Day 2 of training camp.

Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered what appears to be a knee injury during Miami’s final 11-on-11 periods and was carted off the field after being examined by team trainers for roughly five minutes.

That moment spoiled what would have been a defense-dominated practice, which featured about half a dozen would-be sacks, and training camp’s first interception.

Top performers for the Day

CB Kader Kohou - The second-year cornerback set the tone for practice by picking off Tua Tagovailoa during one of the early reps of 7-on-7, stepping in front of a pass intended for Tyreek Hill, which he undercut. Kohou had a couple of solid stops as well during this session. With Nik Needham still rehabbing his Achilles injury, Kohou is doing what he needs to do to lock down that starting nickel role. It'll be interested to see if he gets into the boundary cornerback mix if Ramsey is sidelined for an extended period.

WR Braxton Berrios - The former University of Miami standout got behind Cam Smith and caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson along the left sideline. Berrios finished off the first touchdown of camp by running the final 20 yards into the end zone. It was as beautiful a pass play as it gets, and served as yet another reminder that Thompson shouldn’t be slept on for that No. 2 quarterback role. Berrios seems to be closing ground on Robbie Chosen, who has had a relatively quiet first two days.

OLB Mitchell Agude - With Jaelan Phillips shelved for the day, likely because of the lower left leg injury he suffered during practice Wednesday, Agude was given the call up to a different unit and the undrafted rookie, who was one of the offseason program’s top standouts, delivered a handful of pressures and stops. I gave him a sack on Skylar Thompson on a pass that got completed, but it very well could have just been a pressure. He also stopped rookie tailback De’Von Achane in the backfield on a run during 11-on-11s. I’m curious to see what Agude looks like when the pads come on.

Stock down

TE Elijah Higgins - With Tanner Conner beginning camp on the PUP with an undisclosed injury, the door is wide open for Higgins, the Dolphins’ sixth-round pick, to impress Miami’s coaches and his teammates with strong practices. But Higgins dropped two catchable passes during practice Thursday and looked like a fish out of water for the second straight day.