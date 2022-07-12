Skip to main content

Dolphins Super Bowl Dreaming: Checking Out the Odds for Potential Matchups

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1984 season, but would the Bucs, Rams or Packers be their most likely opponent if they get there in 2022?

A couple of weeks before NFL training camps open up throughout the league, it's perfectly OK for fans of every team to allow themselves to dream.

Dream big even.

As in, dream about a Super Bowl appearance.

So, yes, Miami Dolphins fans absolutely should let themselves imagine the team returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1984 season.

But what would the dream look like, specifically who would the Dolphins be facing if they make it to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona?

For that, we can take a peek at Super Bowl matchup odds provided by BetOnline (www.betonline.ag).

Every single potential SB matchup was given odds, and the most likely matchup involving the Dolphins would have them going against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and how perfect would that be given the offseason speculation connecting him with Miami).

That matchup was given 80/1 odds, tied for 30th-most likely Super Bowl matchup.

The least likely Super Bowl matchups involving the Dolphins would feature the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears, both listed by BetOnline at 1125/1.

ODDS FOR EVERY DOLPHINS SUPER BOWL LVII MATCHUPS

Here's the complete list:

Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay — 80/1

Dolphins vs. L.A. Rams — 90/1

Dolphins vs Green Bay — 95/1

Dolphins vs. San Francisco — 150/1

Dolphins vs. Dallas — 170/1

Dolphins vs. Arizona — 250/1

Dolphins vs. Philadelphia — 250/1

Dolphins vs. Minnesota — 285/1

Dolphins vs. New Orleans — 285/1

Dolphins vs. Washington — 575/1

Dolphins vs. N.Y. Giants — 850/1

Dolphins vs. Seattle — 850/1

Dolphins vs. Carolina — 1000/1

Dolphins vs. Detroit — 1000/1

Dolphins vs. Atlanta — 1125/1

Dolphins vs. Chicago — 1125/1

SUPER BOWL MATCHUP ODDS AROUND THE NFL

The top three likeliest Super Bowl matchups involve the Buffalo Bills — against Tampa Bay at 22/1, against the Rams at 25/1 and against the Packers at 28/1.

The top nine most likely matchups, based on the BetOnline odds, involve combinations of three AFC teams (the Bills, Chiefs and Chargers) and three NFC teams (the Buccaneers, Rams and Packers).

At the other end of the spectrum, seven Super Bowl matchups are tied for longest odds at 5000/1 and all of them involved the Houston Texans — against Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Detroit, the New York Giants, Seattle and Washington.

