Breaking Down the Week 14 Dolphins-Titans Inactive Info

The Dolphins will be without three key starters for their game against Tennessee

The Miami Dolphins again will be without safety Jevon Holland when they face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, and he'll be joined on the sideline by two other front-line starters.

The offensive line will be without tackle Terron Armstead and guard Robert Hunt, who were among the seven inactive players.

Also inactive will be WR Robbie Chosen, CB Eli Apple and TE Tyler Kroft, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

While Hunt already had been ruled out, Holland and Armstead both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. Armstead's absence probably was foreshadowed by rookie Ryan Hayes being elevated from the practice squad earlier Monday.

Linebacker Calvin Munson will be active, two days after the Dolphins signed him off the New England Patriots practice squad, though he figures to have a limited role.

Guard Robert Jones also will be active for the first time since he sustained a knee injury in the Week 9 loss against Kansas City in Germany.

TENNESSEE INACTIVE REPORT

The Titans' inactive list includes the two defensive starters who were ruled out Friday, Jeffery Simmons and Kristian Fulton, along with third-string quarterback Malik Willis.

Also inactive are OLB Trevis Gipson, OLB Caleb Murphy, TE Josh Whyle (also ruled out Friday) and DB Mike Brown.

Earlier Monday, the Titans signed RB Jonathan Ward and P Ty Zentner from their practice squad to their active roster, and elevated DL Marlon Davidson and LB JoJo Domann from their practice squad.