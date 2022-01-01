Dolphins-Titans Week 17 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to eight games and continue their playoff push when they face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee will go into the game as a 3.5-point favorite and looking to clinch the AFC South title and keep alive its hopes of landing the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Analysis: "The Dolphins are playing on a short week after a Monday victory, while the Titans are rested after having played on a Thursday. That's a huge edge for Tennessee. The Titans played much better on offense with A.J. Brown back against the 49ers, but this Miami defense is playing well. Look for a low-scoring game with the Titans winning it. Ryan Tannehill gets a victory against his former team."

Prediction: Titans 23, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network (B.J. Rudell)

Analysis: "I like Miami capitalizing on Tennessee’s porous pass defense. The Titans’ strength (run defense) is Miami’s weakness. The Dolphins are the worst in the league in yards per carry (3.4). So expect a pass-heavy game scheme featuring (of course) Jaylen Waddle and (thankfully) more of DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. Tua Tagovailoa will be on the fantasy streaming radar. For the Titans, I’m starting A.J. Brown in my championship game, which probably surprises none of you. D’Onta Foreman will be a risky play against a solid Miami defense. The same goes for Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols. But the key here is that I don’t see anyone but Brown making headway in fantasy."

Prediction: Titans 24, Dolphins 17

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Analysis: "The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the AFC, but they are up against a Titans team that is 6-2 at home. This is Ryan Tannehill's first start against his former team. Former Bill Belichick assistants Mike Vrabel and Brian Flores engage in a tight one that comes down to a last-second field goal."

Prediction: Titans 24, Dolphins 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bleacher Report

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins have won seven consecutive games, and they covered easily in New Orleans Monday night. But their Week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans might be the biggest challenge they've had in months, and most of our experts figure it's time for Brian Flores and Co. to come back to earth as a 3.5-point underdog. Tennessee is also operating on extra rest, while the Dolphins are on short rest and on the road again. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown should only be healthier this week, and it looks like Tennessee will have left tackle Taylor Lewan despite a short stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.Oddsmakers are assuming with this line that these teams are about on even ground, which doesn't seem quite right considering their records and pedigree.".

"

Prediction: Titans 23, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC Sports (Josh Schrock)

Analysis: "Miami has played a bunch of backups and rookies during its seven-game winning streak. Getting A.J. Brown back last week steadied the Titans, who are in a position to earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Dolphins’ run ends in Nashville."

Prediction: Titans 23, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk (Michael David Smith)

Analysis: "The Dolphins followed a seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak, but I think the winning streak comes to an end when they face their toughest opponent in months."

Prediction: Titans 27, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com (Gregg Rosenthal)

Analysis: "The Belichick-tree teams are so similar. Both defensive fronts are nasty. Both come up with weekly defensive game plans that often give them an edge. Both offensive lines struggle to pass protect, with resourceful quarterbacks who are better than they are given credit for. Both teams have one special wideout who tilts the field. Ultimately, I trust Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Mike Vrabel a bit more than their counterparts. The Titans have been in these games, and they’ve proven they can win them."

Prediction: Titans 24, Dolphins 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "This pretty much is a playoff game for the Dolphins, who will make the playoffs with victories in their final two games, will need help if they go 1-1 and are out if they go 0-2. This is the best team Miami will face since Halloween when they lost at Buffalo, 26-11, though it's important to remember that game was tied 3-3 at halftime before Buffalo pulled away. There's absolutely reason for optimism that the Dolphins defense can continue its dominant streak, particularly against a team that's given up a lot of sacks and that turned the ball over a lot in its most recent losses. But it also should be mentioned that the Dolphins won't be facing Ian Book this week. The Dolphins offense also will be facing a tough challenge, particularly up front with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. This should be another low-scoring and we'd expect this one to come down to the end."

Prediction: Titans 17, Dolphins 16