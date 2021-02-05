The Miami Dolphins have been to five Super Bowls and produced their share of highlights in the big game

It's been a long time since the Miami Dolphins have been involved in the Super Bowl, but there was a time Don Shula's team was a regular in the big game.

The Dolphins played in the Super Bowl five times during a 15-year span that started with the 1971 season through 1984.

The Dolphins went 2-3 in those games, defeating the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII to complete their perfect season and repeating as champions by defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

There also were losses against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI, the Redskins in Super Bowl XVII and the 49ers in Super Bowl XIX in Dan Marino's one appearance in the big game.

Here then are the top 10 Dolphins Super Bowl moments:

1. The Victory Ride

It wasn't so much about Don Shula getting carried by a couple of his players at the conclusion of Super Bowl VII, but rather the significance of the moment. This came after the Dolphins had wrapped up the first — and still to this day only — perfect season in NFL history. It was an especially sweet moment for Shula after he had been the losing coach in Super Bowl III (with the Colts) and Super Bowl VI.

2. Walker Goes All the Way

The Dolphins came up short against Washington in Super Bowl XVII and everybody remembers John Riggins' long touchdown run on fourth down. But long before that, Fulton Walker became the first player to return a Super Bowl kickoff for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a 17-10 lead.

3. Cefalo on the Go

Yes, we have to go back to that Super Bowl loss against Washington because the Dolphins had another huge play in the game — unfortunately, there wasn't much besides that. This one was the 76-yard touchdown pass from David Woodley to Jimmy Cefalo to give the Dolphins a 7-0 lead.

4. Twilley Time

After losing 24-3 in their first Super Bowl appearance, the Dolphins scored their first Super Bowl touchdown in the final seconds of the first quarter in Super Bowl VII. The touchdown came on a 28-yard pass from Bob Griese to Howard Twilley on a third-and-6.

5. Scott's End Zone INT and Long Return

The Dolphins defense came up with three interceptions against Washington in Super Bowl VII, including two by game MVP Jake Scott. The second one came on a third-down pass when Scott picked off Billy Kilmer in the end zone and returned the pick 55 yards. As it turned out, Scott's interception would set up the infamous Garo Yepremian "pass attempt."

6. Zonk to the End Zone

Larry Csonka scored two touchdowns on his way to winning Super Bowl VIII honors for his performance in the 24-7 victory against Minnesota and we could pick either of them here. But we'll go with the first one, a 5-yard run that capped an opening drive that would set the tone for the game.

7. Mandich's Diving Catch

The Dolphins' second touchdown against Washington came on a short run by Jim Kiick, but it was set up by tight end Jim Mandich's diving catch near the sideline good for 19 yards on third-and-4.

8. Marino's TD Pass

It's easy to forget given all the years that have passed and the final 38-16 score, but the Dolphins actually led the 49ers after the first quarter of Super Bowl XIX as the result of Dan Marino's 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dan Johnson. Unfortunately for Miami, that was their only touchdown of the game.

9. Sealing It with a Sack

The Dolphins defense was the big story of Super Bowl VII, so it probably was fitting that the victory was clinched with a sack when not one but two rushers (Bill Stanfill and Vern Den Herder) brought down Kilmer on fourth down in the final minute.

10. The Fourth-Down Stop

The Dolphins never really were threatened by Minnesota in Super Bowl VIII, but the Vikings had the chance to cut into Miami's 17-0 lead late in the first half when they faced a fourth-and-1 from the 6-yard line. Fran Tarkenton handed off to Oscar Reed for a third consecutive time, but he fumbled while being tackled by Nick Buoniconti and Scott recovered for the Dolphins.