The Top Individual Seasons in Dolphins History

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is putting together the kind of season that will rank among the best for any player in team history

With three games left in the 2020 season, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard already has more interceptions than any player in the NFL managed in any season since 2012.

He's also one pick shy of tying the franchise record set way back in 1967 by Dick Westmoreland.

Howard currently is the third-favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, according to BetOnline.ag and would seem to be a shoo-in for All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition.

Whether he joins Dick Anderson (1973), Doug Betters (1983) and Jason Taylor (2006), Howard definitely is putting together one of the best individual seasons in franchise history.

Howard's final body of work will determine whether he should earn a spot in the top 10 put together last year for Dolphin Digest.

Here's the current top 10 from this vantage point:

10 — RB Delvin Williams, 1978: Acquired in a big trade with the 49ers that offseason, Williams delivered in a big way in his first year in Miami by setting a franchise record with 1,258 rushing yards.

9 — CB Sam Madison, 1999: Madison led the NFL with seven picks in 1999, including three in a magical Sunday night shutout victory against Tennessee, and was named All-Pro.

8 — WR Mark Clayton, 1984: Clayton set an NFL record with 18 touchdown catches, capping his season with three scores in the final Monday night game of the year against Dallas.

7 — DE Doug Betters, 1983: Betters was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 16 sacks and recovering four fumbles.

6 — S Dick Anderson, 1973: Anderson became the first Dolphins player to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he led the league with eight interceptions, including four in a Monday night victory against Pittsburgh.

5 — QB Bob Griese, 1977: Along with his usual great job as field general, Griese led the league in touchdown passes and passer rating on his way to earning NFL MVP honors.

4 — QB Chad Pennington, 2008: Signed in August after the Jets released him to make room for Brett Favre, Pennington played a key role in the dramatic turnaround from 1-15 to AFC East champs. Pennington tied for second in NFL MVP voting after leading the league with a 67.4 completion percentage and had a passer rating of 97.4.

3 — DE Jason Taylor, 2006: There were a few Jason Taylor seasons from which to choose, but how can you not go with his 2006 performance when he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after having 13.5 sacks, an incredible nine forced fumbles and two pick-sixes.

2 — RB Ricky Williams, 2002: The Dolphins paid a hefty price to get Williams in March of 2002, but he paid immediate dividends by rushing for a league-leading 1,853 yards and 16 touchdowns.

1— QB Dan Marino, 1984: Is there really any debate? The records Marino set while earning MVP honors (5,084 passing yards, 48 touchdowns) have been broken, but given the rules at the time and the rules now, this just might be the greatest passing season in NFL history.