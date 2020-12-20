Miami Dolphins Week 15 Inactives and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins offense will be short-handed against the New England Patriots in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins offense will be very short-handed against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but the defense will be at full strength.

After a week of speculation, tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant all will be inactive against New England.

All three were listed as questionable on the final injury reporty, Gesicki with a shoulder injury and the two wide receivers with hamstring issues. All three were injured during the 33-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

With Parker and Grant out, look for Lynn Bowden Jr. and Mack Hollins to play an increased role on offense. Adam Shaheen figures to get additional playing time at tight end with Gesicki sitting out the game.

The Dolphins also will be without veteran guard Ereck Flowers, who will miss a second consecutive game because of an ankle injury he sustained in the 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

The good news is the Dolphins will have linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts back in the lineup after they sat out the Kansas City game, and safety Bobby McCain also will play after being listed as questionable after sustaining an ankle injury against Kansas City.

With Flowers absent, the starting offensive line again should have Austin Jackson at left tackle, Solomon Kindley at left guard, Ted Karras at center, Jesse Davis at right guard and Robert Hunt at right tackle.

The Dolphins offense will have running back Salvon Ahmed available after he missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. The Dolphins now will have four of their four running backs in the lineup, the only exception being Myles Gaskin, who remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Along with the injured players, the two Dolphins inactives will be fullback Chandler Cox and rookie defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, figures to make his first game appearance for the Dolphins since being traded to the Patriots on Nov. 3 and returning to Miami.

The New England inactives are highlighted by rushing leader Damien Harris and wide receiver Donte Moncrief, both of whom were downgraded to out Saturday.

Alos inactive will be quarterback Brian Hoyer, cornerback Joejuan Williams and tight end Jordan Thomas.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is second in the NFL behind Xavien Howard in interceptions with seven, will be active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Patriots activated linebacker Shilique Calhoun off injured reserve Saturday.