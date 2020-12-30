Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Bills Injury Report of Week 17

The Miami Dolphins had four players listed as limited in the first practice of Week 17

The three players who missed the Miami Dolphins' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night took part in the first practice ahead of the season finale at Buffalo, but all of them were limited.

That list is headed by wide receiver DeVante Parker, who has missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury. The other two are edge defender Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and rookie guard Solomon Kindley (knee).

The Dolphins certainly would benefit from having any of the three players back against Buffalo, particularly Parker.

In the absence of Lawson, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel stepped up and had a big game against the Raiders.

One other player listed as limited Wednesday was safety Bobby McCain, who's been dealing with an ankle injury the past couple of weeks but hasn't missed a game.

The two players who did not practice Wednesday were the two who were injured at Las Vegas, wide receiver Jakeem Grant and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Their absence was expected, in light of head coach Brian Flores saying Wednesday morning that Roberts' knee injury was "significant" and in light of the report Monday that Grant was likely to miss the Buffalo game with a high ankle sprain.

The injury report had six players listed as full participants, including tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and guard Ereck Flowers (ankle), who both returned against Las Vegas after missing game action.

The Bills' injury report was very small considering the time of year with only four players listed.

Three of them, though, did not practice, including wide receiver Cole Beasley (knee) and starting guard Jon Feliciano (illness). The other was backup tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring).

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Beasley's injury was a week-to-week issue.

Finally, quarterback Jake Fromm was listed as a limited participant for non-injury-related reasons.