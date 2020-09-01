Dolphins Wide Receiver Corps Coming Into Focus

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver corps came into greater focus Tuesday with Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis both on the way out, according to multiple reports.

Rogers was expected to make a strong push for a roster spot after he was signed as a free agent Aug. 9 because of his NFL experience, something that's in short supply among Dolphins wide receivers. But Rogers, who played the past four seasons with the Colts, failed to make much of an impression and the emergence of rookie Malcolm Perry as a potential slot receiver sealed his fate.

As for Louis, this is the second time the Dolphins have let him go this summer. He was released July 25 before being re-signed Aug. 8.

Louis, who played at Miami Beach High and spent some time with the Cleveland Browns, spent the entire 2019 season on the Dolphins injured reserve list before being re-signed to a one-year contract in the offseason.

Those two moves have left eight wide receivers on the roster, even though it really should be nine because Perry is still somehow being listed as a running back.

The eight official wide receivers on the roster after the departures of Rogers and Louis are Matt Cole, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, Gary Jennings, Kirk Merritt, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.

As we indicated in our 53-man roster projection, the Dolphins likely will keep four or five at the position plus Perry. Parker and Williams are the two givens, and it certainly would seem as though Ford and Grant will have roster spots, with Hollins as the one most likely on the bubble.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, it's difficult to envision Cole, Merritt or Jennings making the 53-man roster.