Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle participates in his first practice in weeks on a day Tyreek Hill is shelved

Frontline receiver Jaylen Waddle participated in his first practice with the Miami Dolphins since suffering a torso injury three weeks ago, which motivated the team to shut the third-year receiver down for most of August.

Waddle, who led the NFL in yards per catch last season, is progressively scaling up his practice participation this week with the goal of being cleared to play in the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I’m feeling good. Me and the medical staff talked, and they’re doing a good job monitoring me....but feeling good," said Waddle, who suffered his torso injury falling on a ball in the second day of Miami's joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons.

On Wednesday the Dolphins 2021 first-round pick ran routes with his teammates for the first time since suffering the injury.

When asked if he's on track for the Chargers game, Waddle said it's his expectation that he'll play.

"Like I told [the trainers}, I’m feeling good," said Waddle, who caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and scored eight touchdowns last season. "They’re doing a good job of communicating with me, letting me know what to do and what not to do and things like that.”

Coincidentally, or not, Waddle's receiver mate Tyreek Hill was absent from Wednesday's practice.

Hill has been nursing an undisclosed injury since the start of training camp.

The Dolphins have the weekend off starting Friday and begin preparation for the Chargers on Monday.

Offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones and Terron Armstead all were missing from Wednesday's practice. Armstead participated in a rehab assignment on Tuesday and likely won't practice until late next week.

Jones, who suffered an MCL injury two weeks ago, is likely headed to injured reserve. Eichenberg's injury remains a mystery.

Tailbacks Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed missed their second straight practice with undisclosed injuries, and De'Von Achane practiced in a red jersey for the second straight day. A red jersey designates the player shouldn't be touched.

Dolphins' practice squad additions

The Dolphins began filling out its 16-player practice squad by signing five veterans and three rookies.

Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, outside linebacker Cameron Goode, tight end Tanner Conner, receiver Braylon Sanders and linebacker A.J. Johnson were the veterans signed to the developmental unit.

Center Alama Uluave, cornerback Ethan Bonner and defensive end Randy Charlton were the rookies officially signed to the practice squad. All three players have been with the Dolphins since signing as undrafted rookies back in May.

Uluave, Bonner and Charlton join tailback Chris Brooks, tight end Julian Hill and defensive tackle Brandon Pili as the undrafted players who made the Dolphins' initial team, either on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Tight end Elijah Higgins and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, who were both targets to be added to the practice squad, got picked up on waivers Wednesday.

Sanders, who suffered a lower-body injury, participated in a rehab assignment during Tuesday's practice.

The Dolphins have eight more practice squad spots and likely will use them within the next couple of days to either sign players who were on other team's training camp roster, or sign players who have been with the team during training camp who got released the past two days.

The Dolphins are signing ex-Patriots offensive guard Chasen Hines to their practice squad, according to his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports.

Hines is a former LSU starter who the Patriots selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.