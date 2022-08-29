Could the Dolphins Still End Up Trading Williams?

The Miami Dolphins' efforts to trade wide receiver Preston Williams apparently haven't diminished, and there might be a trade market for the fourth-year player.

After reports early in training camp that the Dolphins were shopping both Williams and fellow wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., Pro Football Network writer Aaron Wilson reported Monday the team is still shopping Williams ahead of the leaguewide roster transactions to get down to the 53-player limit.and that there was "healthy interest" in him.

Being able to trade Williams at this stage would be a nice coup for the Dolphins because it's difficult to envision him making the 53-man roster. Per our final roster projection released earlier Monday, Williams was on the outside looking in with the sixth and final wide receiver spot coming down between Bowden and River Cracraft.

If he was hoping to make a final push to earn a roster spot in the preseason finale Saturday, Williams failed. He did not catch a pass after being targeted only once, muffed a punt that resulted in a turnover, and lost 2 yards on a punt return after trying to run across the field and giving ground in the process.

WILLIAMS' WEIRD OFFSEASON AND CAMP

The preseason finale was the latest chapter in what has been so far a forgettable and strange year for him.

Camp began with his now-infamous tweet asking for an opportunity, which never materialized in terms of him becoming very noticeable in practices or in the preseason games.

The reality is that Williams' standing on the team steadily diminished after he made a strange decision in the offseason.

Heading into free agency, Williams was a restricted free agent but the Dolphins declined to extend a qualifying offer, which would have made him an unrestricted free agent.

Despite that lack of commitment, even at the lowest tender amount, Williams decided to sign a new one-year contract with the Dolphins. According to overthecap.com, the deal is worth $1.5 million and the Dolphins would be on the hook for $275,000 if they release Williams but only $100,000 if they're able to trade him.

After signing his new contract, Williams watched as the team added Tyreek Hill via trade, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield via free agency and then selected Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Williams' appeal to teams around the NFL no doubt would involve his size and his ability to return punts.