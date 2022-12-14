Injury Update Highlight: Tyreek Ankle No Longer a Concern

The Miami Dolphins' Wednesday injury report for their Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium again was based on an estimation because their first practice of the week was a walk-through.

But that injury report still contained major positive news: The Dolphins estimated that Tyreek Hill would have been a full participant had this been a regular practice.

This suggests that the ankle injury that Hill sustained during the 23-17 loss against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday night no longer is a concern and that he'll be good to against the Bills.

Not including Melvin Ingram and his Tuesday "vet rest" designation, the three changes on the Dolphins injury report based on their estimation all were positive.

Along with Hill, CB Kader Kohou (thumb/neck) and DT Justin Zimmer (back) also went from being listed as limited in the Tuesday estimation when the Dolphins didn't practice to full.

The classification remained the same for the other eight players on the injury report, including the five listed as "did not participate": T Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), S Elijah Campbell (concussion), WR River Cracraft (calf) and S Eric Rowe (hamstring).

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) again were estimated as limited, while LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) again was estimated as a full participant.

BILLS INJURY REPORT

The Bills conduced a regular practice Wednesday and the three players who did not participate were the same three who had the DNP designation Tuesday based on an estimation after the team conducted a walk-through: G Ryan Bates (ankle), LB Matt Milano (knee) and former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder).

Bates and Milano both started in the Bills' 20-12 victory against the Jets on Sunday, while Phillips was inactive.

The only change on the Bills injury report, in fact, involved guard Rodger Saffold, who did not practice Wednesday because of vet rest.

DT Ed Oliver (pectoral) and FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) again both were listed as limited participants.

QB Josh Allen (right elbow) again headlined a group of three players listed as full participants that included CB Cam Lewis (forearm) and C Mitch Morse (elbow).

