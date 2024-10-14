Monday Practice Report: Holland Update, Long List of Missing LBs
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Monday following their bye, and safety Jevon Holland was there with his teammates but sporting a protective device on his left hand.
Holland, who was injured during the Dolphins' 15-10 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 5, took part in stretching but then left to work on his side as practice started.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said before the bye over the weekend that he considered Holland week-to-week, so his availability for the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday certainly is up in the air.
OGBAH, POYER STILL ABSENT
There were four players on the active roster not spotted during the portion open to the media, including fellow safety Jordan Poyer.
The others were edge defenders Mohamed Kamara and Emmanuel Ogbah, and linebacker David Long Jr.
Ogbah also was not spotted before the Dolphins' only practice of their bye week last Tuesday.
The Dolphins do not have to produce an official injury report until Wednesday, at which time we could get an idea of what's going on with the three players — if anything.
Running back De'Von Achane was at practice and working, though he was wearing a red (no-contact jersey). Achane left the game against New England with a concussion, but his appearance at practice was a positive sign he could be ready to go against the Colts.
CAM SMITH AND THE IR/PUP GUYS
Cornerback Cam Smith also was at practice as he enters the third of his three-week practice window as a player designated to return from injured reserve.
By Wednesday, October 23 — the date Tua Tagovailoa first is eligible to practice — the Dolphins will have to have made a decision on whether to activate Smith to the 53-man roster, keep him on IR for the whole season or waive him. Of course, the Dolphins could choose to activate him this week if they want to use him against Indianapolis.
The Dolphins have five players eligible on IR or the Physically Unable to Perform list to start practicing this week — WR River Cracraft, S Patrick McMorris, OLB Bradley Chubb, OL Isaiah Wynn and OLB Cameron Goode — but McDaniel said before practice it was too early to tell whether any of them would have their three-week window opened this week.
He did say that Chubb wasn't expected to start practicing this week.